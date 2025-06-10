Full list of Dunfermline roads set for 20mph speed limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of Dunfermline roads set for 20mph speed limit

Councillors have approved the reduced limit at several locations across the city.

By Ben MacDonald
A sign for the city of Dunfermline
Roads across Dunfermline are set to get reduced speed limits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A 20mph speed limit is set to be introduced on several roads in Dunfermline.

Councillors on the City of Dunfermline Area Committee have approved plans to reduce the limit at several locations.

Some of the affected roads run past schools and other public facilities like medical practices and railway stations.

The move aligns with a Scottish Government initiative to reduce speed limits on all appropriate urban roads by the end of 2025.

20mph limits to be introduced on Dunfermline roads

Below is a list of all the Dunfermline roads where 20mph limits will be introduced, and more details on each from Fife Council:

  • A823 Pilmuir Street and Main Road, Wellwood – Limit introduced due to the road’s proximity to Queen Anne High School.
  • Pittsburgh Road – Limit introduced due to the road’s proximity to Fife College and Carnegie Primary School.
  • New housing development to north-west of Townhill Road – All roads within the site will be 20mph, and a raised junction will be installed at the access to the new housing development.
  • Woodmill Street and Woodmill Road – Limit introduced 50 metres west of Blacklaw Road to the Woodmill Street car park. This is due to the road’s proximity to Commercial Primary School, St Margaret’s RC Primary School, Dunfermline City railway station and Millhill Surgery Medical Practice.
  • Main Street, Townhill – Limit introduced along the length of Main Street.
  • Linburn Road – A raised table crossing point on Linburn Road will be introduced to allow pedestrians to cross more easily, as well as reducing the speed of traffic on approach to the mini-roundabout.

Councillor James Calder, convener of the committee, said: “We’re backing these proposed traffic regulation orders to increase road safety and address concerns raised by local residents.”

Dates for the reduced limits being introduced have yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere, Fife Council has also started work to implement 20mph limits in Saline and Steelend.

