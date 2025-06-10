Full list of Dunfermline roads set for 20mph speed limit

A 20mph speed limit is set to be introduced on several roads in Dunfermline.

Councillors on the City of Dunfermline Area Committee have approved plans to reduce the limit at several locations.

Some of the affected roads run past schools and other public facilities like medical practices and railway stations.

The move aligns with a Scottish Government initiative to reduce speed limits on all appropriate urban roads by the end of 2025.

20mph limits to be introduced on Dunfermline roads

Below is a list of all the Dunfermline roads where 20mph limits will be introduced, and more details on each from Fife Council:

A823 Pilmuir Street and Main Road, Wellwood – Limit introduced due to the road’s proximity to Queen Anne High School.

Pittsburgh Road – Limit introduced due to the road's proximity to Fife College and Carnegie Primary School.

New housing development to north-west of Townhill Road – All roads within the site will be 20mph, and a raised junction will be installed at the access to the new housing development.

Woodmill Street and Woodmill Road – Limit introduced 50 metres west of Blacklaw Road to the Woodmill Street car park. This is due to the road's proximity to Commercial Primary School, St Margaret's RC Primary School, Dunfermline City railway station and Millhill Surgery Medical Practice.

Main Street, Townhill – Limit introduced along the length of Main Street.

Linburn Road – A raised table crossing point on Linburn Road will be introduced to allow pedestrians to cross more easily, as well as reducing the speed of traffic on approach to the mini-roundabout.

Councillor James Calder, convener of the committee, said: “We’re backing these proposed traffic regulation orders to increase road safety and address concerns raised by local residents.”

Dates for the reduced limits being introduced have yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere, Fife Council has also started work to implement 20mph limits in Saline and Steelend.