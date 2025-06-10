Plans announced for new Carnoustie Post Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans announced for new Carnoustie Post Office

A consultation has begun on a proposal to move Carnoustie Post Office to a vacant shop on the High Street near the current branch.

By Graham Brown
Consultation is underway on a plan to relocate Carnoustie Post Office to 105 High Street. Image: Google
Plans to move Carnoustie Post Office to a new town centre location have been announced.

The Post Office intends to relocate the current branch from 83 High Street to a vacant shop at 105 High Street.

The former Inspirations shop is next to Carnoustie Baptist Church and opposite the town’s war memorial.

Post Office say it would deliver 44 hours of services per week and be operated by a new postmaster.

A consultation on the planned move is now underway.

The current branch at the High Street Premier store is operated by a temporary postmaster.

Permanent postmaster lined up for Carnoustie

Post Office said: “Whilst this arrangement has enabled us to maintain access to Post Office services to our customers in the area, we have been looking for a permanent solution to safeguard services to the community in the longer term.

“A new permanent operator has been appointed who has identified an alternative location to operate Carnoustie Post Office.

Carnoustie Post Office
“The proposed premises, which is currently empty, would undergo a full refurbishment to incorporate a cards and stationery store with Carnoustie Post Office.”

There would be two serving positions, one screened and one open plan.

The company says the same products and services would still be available.

And operating hours would remain Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Improvements are in the pipeline to make the new premises more accessible.

“Currently, there is a step at the entrance to the proposed premises,” the company added.

“However, works would be carried out to make the access level, with a wide automatic door at the entrance.

The consultation closes on July 20.

Comments can be made at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 113820.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

 

