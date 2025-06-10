Plans announced for new Carnoustie Post Office

Plans to move Carnoustie Post Office to a new town centre location have been announced.

The Post Office intends to relocate the current branch from 83 High Street to a vacant shop at 105 High Street.

The former Inspirations shop is next to Carnoustie Baptist Church and opposite the town’s war memorial.

Post Office say it would deliver 44 hours of services per week and be operated by a new postmaster.

A consultation on the planned move is now underway.

The current branch at the High Street Premier store is operated by a temporary postmaster.

Permanent postmaster lined up for Carnoustie

Post Office said: “Whilst this arrangement has enabled us to maintain access to Post Office services to our customers in the area, we have been looking for a permanent solution to safeguard services to the community in the longer term.

“A new permanent operator has been appointed who has identified an alternative location to operate Carnoustie Post Office.

“The proposed premises, which is currently empty, would undergo a full refurbishment to incorporate a cards and stationery store with Carnoustie Post Office.”

There would be two serving positions, one screened and one open plan.

The company says the same products and services would still be available.

And operating hours would remain Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Improvements are in the pipeline to make the new premises more accessible.

“Currently, there is a step at the entrance to the proposed premises,” the company added.

“However, works would be carried out to make the access level, with a wide automatic door at the entrance.

The consultation closes on July 20.

Comments can be made at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 113820.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.