Broughty Ferry street reopens after concern over cement-like substance on road

A street in Broughty Ferry has reopened after being taped off due to concerns over a cement-like substance on the road.

Police and the fire service taped off a stretch of Strathern Road just after 1pm on Tuesday.

There were concerns about the grey/white substance that had been left splattered across the road and pavement, close to a roadworks area.

However, the cordon was lifted just before 2.30pm with the substance still in place.

It is understood Dundee City Council has been informed.

The Courier’s reporter Andrew Robson, who was at the scene, said: “Strathern Road was taped off by the fire service between Crawford Place and Fairfield Road.

“Police were also at the scene.

“The emergency services seemed to be inspecting the substance, which looked like cement, on the road surface.

“A large stretch of the road was closed while crews assessed the scene.

“However, the tape was removed at around 2.25pm as they obviously deemed the substance was not harmful.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of this and are taking the necessary action.”