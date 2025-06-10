17th century Pitlochry landmark set to re-open as ‘quality destination’ hotel

A 17th-century former hotel near Pitlochry is set to re-open to guests.

Plans to turn East Haugh House back into a hotel have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

It comes after the landmark was put up for sale last year.

New owner Apex Hotels is behind the move.

The Edinburgh-based group also bought the Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry two years ago.

East Haugh House operated as an award-winning hotel until 2022.

It was turned into a seven-bedroom country house after the former owners stepped down.

Neil and Lesley McGown had built the business into one of Perthshire’s premier boutique hotels.

The couple converted the turreted stone house building in 1989.

It went on to collect a string of accolades including hotel of the year at the Prestige Hotels Awards in 2018.

The former East Haugh Hotel boasted 12 unique bedrooms, including the Red Drummond Suite, which came with an adjoining movie room.

And its award-winning restaurant featured in the Michelin Guide.

The McGowans put it up for sale for £1.6 million in 2019, saying they wanted to retire.

It was converted into a house in 2022, before being put back on the market last year, at offers over £1.15m.

It’s understood the asking price was later dropped to offers over £750,000.

The sale included the main house, as well as a separate five-bedroom annex and a three-bedroom cottage, set in two acres of private grounds.

East Haugh House Hotel part of Pitlochry history

East Haugh House sits just off the A9 Perth to Inverness road, near Pitlochry.

It was originally part of the Atholl Estate.

Traditionally it was popular with hunting parties and anglers.

A flash flood in 2002 forced it to close for 13 months.

It was sold to Apex Hotels by Graham + Sibbald, acting jointly with Rettie.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The East Haugh House offers a fantastic opportunity to re-establish East Haugh as a quality destination.”

The Apex planning application is for a change of use from residential to hotel accommodation.

It can be viewed here.

Apex also has a four-star spa hotel in Dundee, and others in Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and Bath.