17th century Pitlochry landmark set to re-open as ‘quality destination’ hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

17th century Pitlochry landmark set to re-open as ‘quality destination’ hotel

Apex Hotels has bought the former East Haugh House and wants to reopen it to guests

By Morag Lindsay
East Haugh Hotel exterior
Pitlochry's East Haugh Hotel could soon be back in business. Image: Graham + Sibbald

A 17th-century former hotel near Pitlochry is set to re-open to guests.

Plans to turn East Haugh House back into a hotel have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

It comes after the landmark was put up for sale last year.

New owner Apex Hotels is behind the move.

The Edinburgh-based group also bought the Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry two years ago.

East Haugh House operated as an award-winning hotel until 2022.

Aerial view of East Haugh Hotel, Pitlochry, with grounds and neighbouring properties
The former East Haugh House Hotel, Pitlochry. Image: Graham + Sibbald

It was turned into a seven-bedroom country house after the former owners stepped down.

Neil and Lesley McGown had built the business into one of Perthshire’s premier boutique hotels.

The couple converted the turreted stone house building in 1989.

It went on to collect a string of accolades including hotel of the year at the Prestige Hotels Awards in 2018.

The former East Haugh Hotel boasted 12 unique bedrooms, including the Red Drummond Suite, which came with an adjoining movie room.

And its award-winning restaurant featured in the Michelin Guide.

Neutral coloured sitting room with two sofas with a stag's head and fish in glass case on wall
The East Haugh House Hotel was converted into a home. Image: Graham + Sibbald
Cottage and land in East Haugh House Hotel grounds
Another of the properties included in the sale of the East Haugh House Hotel, Pitlochry. Image: Graham + Sibbald

The McGowans put it up for sale for £1.6 million in 2019, saying they wanted to retire.

It was converted into a house in 2022, before being put back on the market last year, at offers over £1.15m.

It’s understood the asking price was later dropped to offers over £750,000.

The sale included the main house, as well as a separate five-bedroom annex and a three-bedroom cottage, set in two acres of private grounds.

East Haugh House Hotel part of Pitlochry history

East Haugh House sits just off the A9 Perth to Inverness road, near Pitlochry.

It was originally part of the Atholl Estate.

East Haugh House Hotel exterior
East Haugh House Hotel, Pitlochry. Image: Graham + Sibbald

Traditionally it was popular with hunting parties and anglers.

A flash flood in 2002 forced it to close for 13 months.

It was sold to Apex Hotels by Graham + Sibbald, acting jointly with Rettie.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The East Haugh House offers a fantastic opportunity to re-establish East Haugh as a quality destination.”

The Apex planning application is for a change of use from residential to hotel accommodation.

It can be viewed here.

Apex also has a four-star spa hotel in Dundee, and others in Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and Bath.

More from News

ram raid Kirrie garage
Crook led police on 100mph Tay Bridge chase after ram-raid wrecking spree across Tayside…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Bogus tradesman and £90k dealer
The derelict Thornton Fever Hospital, which once housed Corsbie Hall, which was discussed at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry
Boy, 9, died trying to escape abuse at Fife school as family make 'cover-up'…
Daniel Allan
Stirling teaching student's police bite may have ruined career dreams, court told
The cement-like substance on Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry street reopens after concern over cement-like substance on road
A sign for the city of Dunfermline
Full list of Dunfermline roads set for 20mph speed limit
Dundee Pride returns this weekend. Image: Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee Pride 2025: All you need to know including parade route, line-up and weather
9
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Dogs being removed from an address in Hilltown, Dundee, during a Scottish SPCA investigation Picture shows; Dogs being removed from an address in Hilltown, Dundee, during a Scottish SPCA investigation. Hilltown, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; Unknown
No further action taken in Dundee dog cruelty probe
2
The Malmaison hotel, which is one of the hotels that have raised their prices for Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Dundee tourist tax early consultation approved
Consultation is underway on a plan to relocate Carnoustie Post Office to 105 High Street. Image: Google
Plans announced for new Carnoustie Post Office

Conversation