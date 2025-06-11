The Courier staff roll up sleeves to save lives for Blood Donor Week in Dundee

DC Thomson staff rolled up their sleeves in Dundee for Blood Donor Week as dozens signed up to save lives.

The blood drive was hosted by The Courier at our offices in Meadowside as part of our Be Our Blood campaign to encourage more people across Tayside, Fife and Stirling to register.

Graham Huband, managing editor of The Courier, spoke of the importance of giving blood after a donation saved his mum’s life.

“Donated blood saved my mum’s life after she had a brain aneurism in her early 40s,” says Graham.

“It also gave my dad a chance when he suffered a major medical trauma aged just 58.

“Sadly it wasn’t to be for dad, but on both occasions the selflessness of those who gave blood – and gave my parents a fighting chance when otherwise they would have had none – has always stuck with me.

“I have it in me to give other families the same opportunities afforded to mine. But, and it is a matter of personal regret, I haven’t held up my end of the bargain.

“I’ve only donated blood once in all the years that have since passed and, even if I could make one up, I really don’t have an excuse for not doing so.

“When I heard the blood service were coming to DC Thomson for a donation session, the last of my excuses – the inconvenience factor – melted away.”

500 new donors needed

The Scottish Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) need at least 500 new donors in our area.

Every donation can save up to three lives but currently less than 3% of the eligible Scottish population give blood.

“Giving blood is a simple process and one that comes with the prospect of a free chocolate biscuit,” says Graham.

“But it also comes with the knowledge that your donation could, quite literally, save a life.

“I’m delighted that DC Thomson is hosting the blood session today and heartened that so many colleagues and friends are taking the time out of their day to donate.

“I hope to see the service here again soon.”