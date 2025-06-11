The Courier staff roll up sleeves to save lives for Blood Donor Week in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

The Courier staff roll up sleeves to save lives for Blood Donor Week in Dundee

Dozens of DC Thomson staff members from across the business took part in Blood Donor Week.

By Sean O'Neil
Amy Hall donates blood at the DC Thomson offices in Dundee: Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Amy Hall donates blood at the DC Thomson offices in Dundee: Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

DC Thomson staff rolled up their sleeves in Dundee for Blood Donor Week as dozens signed up to save lives.

The blood drive was hosted by The Courier at our offices in Meadowside as part of our Be Our Blood campaign to encourage more people across Tayside, Fife and Stirling to register.

Graham Huband, managing editor of The Courier, spoke of the importance of giving blood after a donation saved his mum’s life.

“Donated blood saved my mum’s life after she had a brain aneurism in her early 40s,” says Graham.

Graham Huband getting ready to donate at the DC Thomson offices. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It also gave my dad a chance when he suffered a major medical trauma aged just 58.

“Sadly it wasn’t to be for dad, but on both occasions the selflessness of those who gave blood – and gave my parents a fighting chance when otherwise they would have had none – has always stuck with me.

“I have it in me to give other families the same opportunities afforded to mine. But, and it is a matter of personal regret, I haven’t held up my end of the bargain.

Sharon Methven at the DC Thomson donor session. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I’ve only donated blood once in all the years that have since passed and, even if I could make one up, I really don’t have an excuse for not doing so.

“When I heard the blood service were coming to DC Thomson for a donation session, the last of my excuses – the inconvenience factor – melted away.”

500 new donors needed

The Scottish Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) need at least 500 new donors in our area.

Every donation can save up to three lives but currently less than 3% of the eligible Scottish population give blood.

Dozens of staff members signed up to doante. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Giving blood is a simple process and one that comes with the prospect of a free chocolate biscuit,” says Graham.

“But it also comes with the knowledge that your donation could, quite literally, save a life.

“I’m delighted that DC Thomson is hosting the blood session today and heartened that so many colleagues and friends are taking the time out of their day to donate.

“I hope to see the service here again soon.”

More from News

Houses in Southampton Place in Dundee are among those which have Raac. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Council in Dundee aware of Raac issues nearly 50 years ago
Aerial view of the Crannog Centre with Taymouth marina behind
Blaze-hit Loch Tay crannog could return as Taymouth events space
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee Planning Ahead Picture shows; Broughty Ferry Pret. Brook Street, Broughty Ferry . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: West End pilates studio and Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger outdoor…
Stirling Council said: 'The grading for these inspections has been a source of disappointment to the service'. Image: PeopleImages. com - Yuri A/Shutterstock
Stirling's fostering and adoption services given 'disappointing' grade despite praise for staff
The Bell Rock in Arbroath.
Popular Arbroath chippie to add 6 holiday flats to seaside visitor menu
Boxer John Docherty
Commonwealth medal-winning boxer described as 'enforcer' after violent attacks and victim intimidation in Angus
Allan Cruickshank
Paedophile hounded from home after travelling to Fife in sting operation
A chef smiling and holding up some charcuterie.
Fife's Kinneuchar Inn finally among UK's top 100 restaurants - here's why I'm not…
Xtreme Trampoline Park will open in Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Xtreme Trampoline announces opening date for new Glenrothes premises
M90 crash between lorry and car.
Delays of more than an hour as crash between car and lorry closes Queensferry…
4

Conversation