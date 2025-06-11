Popular Arbroath chippie to add 6 holiday flats to seaside visitor menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Arbroath chippie to add 6 holiday flats to seaside visitor menu

Angus development standards committee councillors were enthusiastic about the application from the owners of the Bell Rock restaurant.

By Graham Brown
The Bell Rock in Arbroath.
The Bell Rock in Arbroath.

Six holiday flats beside one of Arbroath’s busiest seafront restaurants has been approved.

The plans for the Bell Rock at Ladyloan were enthusiastically welcomed when they went before planning committee councillors on Tuesday.

The short-term lets will be built in two blocks behind the famous chippie.

Arbroath Bell Rock restaurant holiday flats.
How the Arbroath holiday flats will look. Image: Jon Frullani Architects

Those will contain two two-bedroom and four one-bedroom flats.

A separate parking area with nine spaces will be created for the holiday homes.

Neighbours object to Bell Rock flats

However, there were five objections from people living beside the Bell Rock.

Their concerns over Mohammed Naseem’s plans included traffic and parking issues.

Some also fear the two-storey blocks will take away their views towards the harbour.

The parking plans include a proposal to block access from the Bell Rock car park to Wallace Street. Some drivers currently use it as a rat-run onto the A92.

Bell Rock restaurant holiday flats in Arbroath.
The flats and car parking will be created at the rear of the Bell Rock restaurant. Image: Supplied

The application was recommended for conditional approval by planning officials.

They said it was well situated in a part of the town where Arbroath’s development strategy supports new tourist accommodation.

Officers also highlighted the site’s close proximity to the £14m Place for Everyone active travel scheme, due for completion in September.

The Bell Rock planning application received unanimous backing from committee members.

Arbroath councillor Serena Cowdy said: “I’m very aware of the lack of accommodation in our town.

“We have the potential for so much more tourism and part of that is the lack of quality accommodation.”

Councillor Bill Duff added: “This is good news and it’s also good to see a business diversify.”

You can keep up to date with applications and approvals in our weekly Angus Planning Ahead round-up.

