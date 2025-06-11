Popular Arbroath chippie to add 6 holiday flats to seaside visitor menu

Six holiday flats beside one of Arbroath’s busiest seafront restaurants has been approved.

The plans for the Bell Rock at Ladyloan were enthusiastically welcomed when they went before planning committee councillors on Tuesday.

The short-term lets will be built in two blocks behind the famous chippie.

Those will contain two two-bedroom and four one-bedroom flats.

A separate parking area with nine spaces will be created for the holiday homes.

Neighbours object to Bell Rock flats

However, there were five objections from people living beside the Bell Rock.

Their concerns over Mohammed Naseem’s plans included traffic and parking issues.

Some also fear the two-storey blocks will take away their views towards the harbour.

The parking plans include a proposal to block access from the Bell Rock car park to Wallace Street. Some drivers currently use it as a rat-run onto the A92.

The application was recommended for conditional approval by planning officials.

They said it was well situated in a part of the town where Arbroath’s development strategy supports new tourist accommodation.

Officers also highlighted the site’s close proximity to the £14m Place for Everyone active travel scheme, due for completion in September.

The Bell Rock planning application received unanimous backing from committee members.

Arbroath councillor Serena Cowdy said: “I’m very aware of the lack of accommodation in our town.

“We have the potential for so much more tourism and part of that is the lack of quality accommodation.”

Councillor Bill Duff added: “This is good news and it’s also good to see a business diversify.”

You can keep up to date with applications and approvals in our weekly Angus Planning Ahead round-up.