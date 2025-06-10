News Delays of more than an hour as crash between car and lorry closes Queensferry Crossing northbound Traffic came to a standstill near the Queensferry Crossing due to a collision on Tuesday evening. By Lucy Scarlett June 10 2025, 5:54pm June 10 2025, 5:54pm Share Delays of more than an hour as crash between car and lorry closes Queensferry Crossing northbound Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5265648/queensferry-crossing-m90-crash/ Copy Link 1 comment The crash between a lorry and a car brought traffic to a standstill for over two hours on Tuesday evening. Image: Traffic Scotland The Queensferry Crossing northbound has reopened following a crash between a car and a lorry. Drivers faced delays of around 90 minutes on the M90 northbound after a collision near junction 1C just after 5pm on Tuesday. One motorist said: “Just passed it now. Taken hours!” Queensferry Crossing reopens northbound after to crash Traffic Scotland confirmed that all lanes were running smoothly by 7.38pm. Its post on X read: “Traffic easing tonight northbound following the earlier collision and reverting back to normal levels for the time of day.” Drivers faced major delays on the Queensferry Crossing. Image: Google Maps An earlier Traffic Scotland post on X said: “Approx. 90 minute delay on the approach back from the M90 Spur.” It is not yet known if anyone was injured during the crash. The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
