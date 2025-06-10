Delays of more than an hour as crash between car and lorry closes Queensferry Crossing northbound

The Queensferry Crossing northbound has reopened following a crash between a car and a lorry.

Drivers faced delays of around 90 minutes on the M90 northbound after a collision near junction 1C just after 5pm on Tuesday.

One motorist said: “Just passed it now. Taken hours!”

Traffic Scotland confirmed that all lanes were running smoothly by 7.38pm.

Its post on X read: “Traffic easing tonight northbound following the earlier collision and reverting back to normal levels for the time of day.”

An earlier Traffic Scotland post on X said: “Approx. 90 minute delay on the approach back from the M90 Spur.”

It is not yet known if anyone was injured during the crash.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.