Xtreme Trampoline announces opening date for new Glenrothes premises

Xtreme Trampoline Arena has announced the opening date for its new Glenrothes park.

The trampoline park revealed in September last year that it would be opening a new venue in Kingdom Shopping Centre.

It was forced to vacate its Saltire Retail Park premises in 2023 to make space for Poundstretcher.

Thousands of locals signed a petition to find a new home for the trampoline centre after bosses said they were “utterly devastated” by the eviction.

Opening date for new Xtreme Trampoline Arena revealed

Xtreme Trampoline posted on Facebook: “Grand opening alert!

“Get ready to jump into the action at the biggest trampoline centre in Fife!

“Extreme Trampolines – Kingdom Shopping Centre.

“Opening Thursday, June 12.

“We’re bringing wall-to-wall fun, high-flying energy, and the ultimate bounce experience to Fife!

“From foam pits to slam dunk zones and ninja courses — there’s something for everyone!

“Bring your friends, bring your family — and let’s bounce!”

All 21 members of staff lost their jobs when the park closed in 2023 and spoke of their “shock” at finding out the news.