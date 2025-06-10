News Xtreme Trampoline announces opening date for new Glenrothes premises Xtreme Trampoline Arena revealed last year it would be opening a new arena in Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes. By Lucy Scarlett June 10 2025, 7:07pm June 10 2025, 7:07pm Share Xtreme Trampoline announces opening date for new Glenrothes premises Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5265689/xtreme-trampoline-arena-opening-date-glenrothes/ Copy Link 0 comment Xtreme Trampoline Park will open in Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Xtreme Trampoline Arena has announced the opening date for its new Glenrothes park. The trampoline park revealed in September last year that it would be opening a new venue in Kingdom Shopping Centre. It was forced to vacate its Saltire Retail Park premises in 2023 to make space for Poundstretcher. Thousands of locals signed a petition to find a new home for the trampoline centre after bosses said they were “utterly devastated” by the eviction. Opening date for new Xtreme Trampoline Arena revealed Xtreme Trampoline posted on Facebook: “Grand opening alert! “Get ready to jump into the action at the biggest trampoline centre in Fife! “Extreme Trampolines – Kingdom Shopping Centre. “Opening Thursday, June 12. Xtreme Trampoline was based at the Saltire Retail Park before its closure in 2023. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson “We’re bringing wall-to-wall fun, high-flying energy, and the ultimate bounce experience to Fife! “From foam pits to slam dunk zones and ninja courses — there’s something for everyone! “Bring your friends, bring your family — and let’s bounce!” All 21 members of staff lost their jobs when the park closed in 2023 and spoke of their “shock” at finding out the news.
Conversation