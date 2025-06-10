Xtreme Trampoline announces opening date for new Glenrothes premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Xtreme Trampoline announces opening date for new Glenrothes premises

Xtreme Trampoline Arena revealed last year it would be opening a new arena in Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes.

By Lucy Scarlett
Xtreme Trampoline Park will open in Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Xtreme Trampoline Park will open in Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Xtreme Trampoline Arena has announced the opening date for its new Glenrothes park.

The trampoline park revealed in September last year that it would be opening a new venue in Kingdom Shopping Centre.

It was forced to vacate its Saltire Retail Park premises in 2023 to make space for Poundstretcher.

Thousands of locals signed a petition to find a new home for the trampoline centre after bosses said they were “utterly devastated” by the eviction.

Opening date for new Xtreme Trampoline Arena revealed

Xtreme Trampoline posted on Facebook: “Grand opening alert!

“Get ready to jump into the action at the biggest trampoline centre in Fife!

“Extreme Trampolines – Kingdom Shopping Centre.

“Opening Thursday, June 12.

The entrance to Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Xtreme Trampoline was based at the Saltire Retail Park before its closure in 2023. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

“We’re bringing wall-to-wall fun, high-flying energy, and the ultimate bounce experience to Fife!

“From foam pits to slam dunk zones and ninja courses — there’s something for everyone!

“Bring your friends, bring your family — and let’s bounce!”

All 21 members of staff lost their jobs when the park closed in 2023 and spoke of their “shock” at finding out the news.

More from News

M90 crash between lorry and car.
Delays of more than an hour as crash between car and lorry closes Queensferry…
East Haugh Hotel exterior
17th century Pitlochry landmark set to re-open as 'quality destination' hotel
ram raid Kirrie garage
Crook led police on 100mph Tay Bridge chase after ram-raid wrecking spree across Tayside…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Bogus tradesman and £90k dealer
The derelict Thornton Fever Hospital, which once housed Corsbie Hall, which was discussed at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry
Boy, 9, died trying to escape abuse at Fife school as family make 'cover-up'…
Daniel Allan
Stirling teaching student's police bite may have ruined career dreams, court told
The cement-like substance on Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry street reopens after concern over cement-like substance on road
3
A sign for the city of Dunfermline
Full list of Dunfermline roads set for 20mph speed limit
Dundee Pride returns this weekend. Image: Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee Pride 2025: All you need to know including parade route, line-up and weather
10
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Dogs being removed from an address in Hilltown, Dundee, during a Scottish SPCA investigation Picture shows; Dogs being removed from an address in Hilltown, Dundee, during a Scottish SPCA investigation. Hilltown, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; Unknown
No further action taken in Dundee dog cruelty probe
2

Conversation