Perth Aldi supermarket approved AGAIN after last bid blocked by Tesco

Aldi has won permission for a controversial new supermarket in Perth.

Councillors backed the discount supermarket chain’s second attempt to open a store at Pitheavlis after Tesco blocked its last application in court.

Perth and Kinross Council planners had advised the planning committee to refuse Aldi’s revised application when it met on Wednesday.

They said it did not comply with the local development plan. And there were not strong enough grounds to risk going against official policy again.

But councillors went against the recommendation and supported the application.

Almond and Earn ward councillor David Illingworth said he was “looking forward to going into the store for a pint of milk and coming out with a drum kit”.

Perth Aldi a move towards ‘fairer competition’

Aldi intends to close its existing store at Glasgow Road, Perth, and move the staff to Pitheavlis.

It will also create 10 new jobs.

The new supermarket will have twice the retail space – 1,903 square metres versus 660.

A new access junction will be built off Necessity Brae, with parking and landscaping.

The site, next to the Aviva campus, has been vacant for more than 20 years.

The council received 19 comments in support and 22 against, along with a petition backing the development.

Local resident Seamus Farren addressed the planning committee.

His petition in support of the Aldi application attracted more than 800 signatures.

He said the new store would be a move towards “fairer competition between supermarkets” in Perth.

Perth Aldi decision follows Lidl approval

Councillors approved Aldi’s last application for the same site in June 2022.

But Tesco took the decision to the Court of Session.

The Court upheld its challenge and revoked the planning permission.

This is the second time this year that councillors have defied advice and approved a supermarket application.

They considered similar arguments in March when they agreed to Lidl’s bid for a new store off the Crieff Road.

The planning committee was warned it was “highly probable” that the Lidl decision would also be challenged in court.