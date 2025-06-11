Perth Aldi supermarket approved AGAIN after last bid blocked by Tesco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perth Aldi supermarket approved AGAIN after last bid blocked by Tesco

The Aldi plans were back before Perth and Kinross Council after Tesco successfully argued for its previous application to be overturned in court

By Morag Lindsay
Aldi store, Glasgow Road, perth
Aldi intends to close its Glasgow Road store and move to the new site at Pitheavlis on the west side of Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Aldi has won permission for a controversial new supermarket in Perth.

Councillors backed the discount supermarket chain’s second attempt to open a store at Pitheavlis after Tesco blocked its last application in court.

Perth and Kinross Council planners had advised the planning committee to refuse Aldi’s revised application when it met on Wednesday.

They said it did not comply with the local development plan. And there were not strong enough grounds to risk going against official policy again.

But councillors went against the recommendation and supported the application.

Conservative Councillor David Illingworth.
Conservative David Illingworth was one of the councillors who supported the Perth Aldi application.

Almond and Earn ward councillor David Illingworth said he was “looking forward to going into the store for a pint of milk and coming out with a drum kit”.

Perth Aldi a move towards ‘fairer competition’

Aldi intends to close its existing store at Glasgow Road, Perth, and move the staff to Pitheavlis.

It will also create 10 new jobs.

The new supermarket will have twice the retail space  – 1,903 square metres versus 660.

A new access junction will be built off Necessity Brae, with parking and landscaping.

Artist drawing of how proposed Aldi store might look
The proposed Aldi store at Perth’s Necessity Brae. Image: Aldi

The site, next to the Aviva campus, has been vacant for more than 20 years.

The council received 19 comments in support and 22 against, along with a petition backing the development.

Local resident Seamus Farren addressed the planning committee.

His petition in support of the Aldi application attracted more than 800 signatures.

He said the new store would be a move towards “fairer competition between supermarkets” in Perth.

Perth Aldi decision follows Lidl approval

Councillors approved Aldi’s last application for the same site in June 2022.

But Tesco took the decision to the Court of Session.

Men in hi vis and machinery clearing scrubland site at Pitheavlis, Perth
Preparatory work on the new Perth Aldi store was halted following the Tesco challenge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Court upheld its challenge and revoked the planning permission.

This is the second time this year that councillors have defied advice and approved a supermarket application.

They considered similar arguments in March when they agreed to Lidl’s bid for a new store off the Crieff Road.

The planning committee was warned it was “highly probable” that the Lidl decision would also be challenged in court.

More from News

Courier News, Scott Milne Story, CR0003194 All Under One Banner march (independence) through Dundee. Picture shows scenes from the march. Reform Street, Dundee. Saturday 18th August 2018.
Full list of Stirling road closures for Scottish independence parade
Steven Carr
Serial domestic abuser from Dundee back behind bars
Police at the scene of the crash at the Strathmartine Road and Kingsway roundabout.
Lorry driver, 53, arrested after crash at Dundee roundabout
Heather Sandilands.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Large-scale' investigation launched into Blairgowrie care home after complaint over care of resident
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee FC stadium planning explainer Picture shows; How the new Dundee FC stadium could look . N/A. Supplied by Holmes Miller Date; Unknown
New Dundee FC stadium planning process and potential Holyrood route explained
Stirling Pram store front
Shock closure of Stirling Pram store leaves parents out of pocket
The Eagle Hotel in Callander
TV show Homes Under the Hammer films at former Callander hotel
CR0042845, Joanna Bremner, Dundee. Can you please photograph Gordon Wilson (Chairman) & Shirley Robertson (Ambition's Godmother) at the Port of Dundee. This is for an article about the new cruise coming to Dundee, with a focus on Shirley and her role as the ship's godmother. Some photos with the ship behind her would be brilliant. I am sure we could get some on board the ship as well. Live news are also hoping for pics from the tour of the ship, starting at 10.15. Joanna will let you know if this is going ahead. Please also get a range of pics of the ship in dock for Live news. Picture shows: Ambition at the quayside, Dundee Harbour, East Camperdown Street, Dundee, 13th May 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Full list of cruises from Dundee in 2025 as sailings start this week
A Fife Council parking notice
Fife drivers warned as parking fines rise to £100
Angus Aqua Splash opened in May at Monikie Country Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£135k Angus aqua park makes a splash in first month

Conversation