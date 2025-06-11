£135k Angus aqua park makes a splash in first month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£135k Angus aqua park makes a splash in first month

Angus Aqua Splash enjoyed glorious weather after it was launched at Monikie Country Park.

By Graham Brown
Angus Aqua Splash opened in May at Monikie Country Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Angus Aqua Splash has proved a hit with visitors to Monikie Country Park.

The £135,000 outdoor inflatable is the first of its kind in the area.

Plans were first announced in January and it was launched to the public at the beginning of May.

Operator Angus Alive has revealed that since then more than 1,650 people have tried it out.

Local primary school pupils were the first to try out Angus Aqua Splash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The inflatable features slides, climbing walls and high platforms to jump into the water at Monikie’s North Pond.

The council leisure trust said it had taken over £30,000 in bookings so far.

Its popularity was boosted by glorious weather in the weeks which followed the aqua park opening.

Extended Angus Aqua Splash summer opening

Angus Alive countryside leader Nicola Barbour said: “We’ve been absolutely thrilled with the response to Angus Aqua Splash at Monikie Country Park since opening.

“The initial uptake has been fantastic, with visitors of all ages enjoying our exciting new attraction.

“It has added something different to our already excellent water sports offering, which we believe will help Monikie become a ‘day out’ attraction.

“We can’t wait to welcome more visitors as we move into the summer months where Angus Aqua Splash will be open seven days, and our summer holiday activity provision gets underway.”

Angus Alive hopes to recoup the six-figure investment within two years.

Angus Aqua Splash includes a range of fun features. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A 50-minute session at Angus Aqua Splash costs £18.50.

Group bookings of 10 or more pay £16.50 per person.

It comes as plans were submitted for new changing accommodation at the country park.

Angus Alive is seeking permission to site seven container-type units beside the North Pond.

Those will be used as changing accommodation for water sports visitors, as well as storage and staff facilities.

