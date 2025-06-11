£135k Angus aqua park makes a splash in first month

Angus Aqua Splash has proved a hit with visitors to Monikie Country Park.

The £135,000 outdoor inflatable is the first of its kind in the area.

Plans were first announced in January and it was launched to the public at the beginning of May.

Operator Angus Alive has revealed that since then more than 1,650 people have tried it out.

The inflatable features slides, climbing walls and high platforms to jump into the water at Monikie’s North Pond.

The council leisure trust said it had taken over £30,000 in bookings so far.

Its popularity was boosted by glorious weather in the weeks which followed the aqua park opening.

Extended Angus Aqua Splash summer opening

Angus Alive countryside leader Nicola Barbour said: “We’ve been absolutely thrilled with the response to Angus Aqua Splash at Monikie Country Park since opening.

“The initial uptake has been fantastic, with visitors of all ages enjoying our exciting new attraction.

“It has added something different to our already excellent water sports offering, which we believe will help Monikie become a ‘day out’ attraction.

“We can’t wait to welcome more visitors as we move into the summer months where Angus Aqua Splash will be open seven days, and our summer holiday activity provision gets underway.”

Angus Alive hopes to recoup the six-figure investment within two years.

A 50-minute session at Angus Aqua Splash costs £18.50.

Group bookings of 10 or more pay £16.50 per person.

It comes as plans were submitted for new changing accommodation at the country park.

Angus Alive is seeking permission to site seven container-type units beside the North Pond.

Those will be used as changing accommodation for water sports visitors, as well as storage and staff facilities.