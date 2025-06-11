Back Doune The Rabbit Hole to return in 2026 as bosses say Fratellis pulling out was ‘completely out of their control’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Back Doune The Rabbit Hole to return in 2026 as bosses say Fratellis pulling out was ‘completely out of their control’

Organiser Brian Harkin told The Courier the headline act's withdrawal was a blow as the festival tries to distance itself from its previous iteration.

Back Doune the Rabbit Hole will make its comeback in August. Image: Back Doune the Rabbit Hole
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Back Doune the Rabbit Hole will return in 2026.

Organisers of the Stirlingshire music festival are banking on this year’s revival to be a success, despite Saturday headliners The Fratellis suddenly pulling out.

They cancelled their set, due to take place at the Cardross Estate event over the weekend of August 1-3, after third-party promoter Wannasee failed to pay them their deposit.

Wannasee is currently entering liquidation, with several music festivals across England called off as a result.

The Fratellis have pulled out of Back Doune the Rabbit Hole
The Fratellis’ replacement has yet to be announced, but Back Doune the Rabbit Hole bosses are keen to distance themselves from the debacle given the festival’s history.

Doune the Rabbit Hole ran for a decade before it was cancelled in 2023, owing £800,000 to performers and workers.

Brian Harkin is behind the festival’s 2025 return, along with Colin Black and Paul Aspey of Rock Artist Management.

Brian told The Courier the news that The Fratellis had not been paid their deposit was a “shock” and “unexpected”.

‘We didn’t see this coming – nobody in the industry did’

He confirmed the rest of the event is being run in-house, with a replacement headliner to be decided this week.

Mr Harkin explained: “We had been paying them [Wannasee] the deposits for the performers they had booked.

“Then we found out last week that it had not been done when the company went into administration.”

Mr Harkin said: “Obviously, the reason this has come as such a major blow is because of what has happened previously with the event.

“It was the last thing we needed.

Brian Harkin has played music and put on events since he was 16. Image: Brian Harkin

“Everything had been going absolutely great.

“Everyone is really excited for the event to go ahead again.

“We have at all stages tried to reassure everyone that we are an experienced team in this business.

“What happens with external suppliers is completely out of our control to a degree.

“We didn’t see this coming at all – nobody in the industry did.”

Festival-goers at Doune the Rabbit Hole.
The organisers have pledged their dedication to Back Doune the Rabbit Hole being a “long-term event” and hope to give back to the local community.

Brian added: “This year was about getting the festival back on the map and being budget conscious in terms of what we were putting on, so we went for the four stages.

“Next year we’ll have an introducing stage for up-and-coming Scottish bands.”

A spokesperson for Wannasee said: “To clarify, Wannasee Ltd has never held a shareholding or directorship in Back Doune the Rabbit Hole, nor has it ever had any ownership of the event.

“Wannasee Ltd is now in the process of entering liquidation following wider industry challenges affecting its own portfolio of events.

“We wish the team at Back Doune Ltd every success in delivering what we’re sure will be a fantastic festival this summer.”

Conversation