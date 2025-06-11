Back Doune The Rabbit Hole to return in 2026 as bosses say Fratellis pulling out was ‘completely out of their control’

Back Doune the Rabbit Hole will return in 2026.

Organisers of the Stirlingshire music festival are banking on this year’s revival to be a success, despite Saturday headliners The Fratellis suddenly pulling out.

They cancelled their set, due to take place at the Cardross Estate event over the weekend of August 1-3, after third-party promoter Wannasee failed to pay them their deposit.

Wannasee is currently entering liquidation, with several music festivals across England called off as a result.

The Fratellis’ replacement has yet to be announced, but Back Doune the Rabbit Hole bosses are keen to distance themselves from the debacle given the festival’s history.

Doune the Rabbit Hole ran for a decade before it was cancelled in 2023, owing £800,000 to performers and workers.

Brian Harkin is behind the festival’s 2025 return, along with Colin Black and Paul Aspey of Rock Artist Management.

Brian told The Courier the news that The Fratellis had not been paid their deposit was a “shock” and “unexpected”.

‘We didn’t see this coming – nobody in the industry did’

He confirmed the rest of the event is being run in-house, with a replacement headliner to be decided this week.

Mr Harkin explained: “We had been paying them [Wannasee] the deposits for the performers they had booked.

“Then we found out last week that it had not been done when the company went into administration.”

Mr Harkin said: “Obviously, the reason this has come as such a major blow is because of what has happened previously with the event.

“It was the last thing we needed.

“Everything had been going absolutely great.

“Everyone is really excited for the event to go ahead again.

“We have at all stages tried to reassure everyone that we are an experienced team in this business.

“What happens with external suppliers is completely out of our control to a degree.

“We didn’t see this coming at all – nobody in the industry did.”

The organisers have pledged their dedication to Back Doune the Rabbit Hole being a “long-term event” and hope to give back to the local community.

Brian added: “This year was about getting the festival back on the map and being budget conscious in terms of what we were putting on, so we went for the four stages.

“Next year we’ll have an introducing stage for up-and-coming Scottish bands.”

A spokesperson for Wannasee said: “To clarify, Wannasee Ltd has never held a shareholding or directorship in Back Doune the Rabbit Hole, nor has it ever had any ownership of the event.

“Wannasee Ltd is now in the process of entering liquidation following wider industry challenges affecting its own portfolio of events.

“We wish the team at Back Doune Ltd every success in delivering what we’re sure will be a fantastic festival this summer.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook