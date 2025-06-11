Fife drivers warned as parking fines rise to £100

Fife drivers are set to face increased parking fines of £100.

Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) are currently £60 but will be hiked up by £40 come July 1.

The initial £100 PCN will be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days. It will also increase to £150 if not paid within 56 days.

PCNs are issued for parking on double yellow lines, in school keep clear areas, in loading bays or in disabled bays.

Fife parking fines increase to £100

They apply in all Fife Council car parks and to on-street parking.

The local authority says the updated penalties follow new Transport Scotland guidance and will bring it in line with other Scottish councils.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “The majority of residents and visitors in Fife follow parking regulations, so most people won’t be affected by this increase.

“By making this change, it brings Fife Council into line with other Scottish councils.”

In January, The Courier revealed Fife’s top 15 parking ticket hotspots.

South Street in St Andrews topped the list with drivers receiving 1,523 parking tickets on the busy street.

A pavement parking ban will also come into force in Fife on September 1, with drivers also risking £100 penalties for parking over the kerb.