Roadworks leave A91 in north Fife ‘like driving over corrugated iron’

Drivers claim months of roadworks have left the A91 through north Fife like corrugated iron.

Travelling over three miles of uneven surface between Cupar and Dairsie is like “driving off-road”, they say.

And many claim the A914 through Guardbridge is also covered in potholes.

Fife Council has raised concerns about the A91 road surface following the SP Energy Networks electricity upgrade work.

The reinstatement failed a recent local authority inspection.

However, the power company says there are “no obvious defects” and does not accept the findings.

This means an independent inspection must now be carried out.

‘Like driving over corrugated iron’

One driver who regularly travels on the A91 said: “The electric line cut under the road all the way from Dairsie to Cupar.

“When they resurfaced the hole they dug, it’s like driving over corrugated iron all the way.

“It was once one of the smoothest roads in Fife but it’s a horrible experience now.”

Another motorist described the reinstatement as shocking.

“We now have three miles of uneven road surface to navigate,” he said.

And a third who contacted The Courier was worried about the affect on his car.

“It’s like driving off-road,” he said.

“There’s a lot of rattling when I’m driving over it and I know I’m not the only one who’s complained.”

What happens next?

The £20 million SP Energy Networks project involves laying more than seven miles of cables between Guardbridge and Cupar.

Several miles are complete and the entire project is due to finish by the end of this year.

Fife Council roads manager Sara Wilson said the service has raised concerns about the A91 road surface with SP Energy Networks.

“As the burden of proof lies with the council, we will arrange an independent test of the affected area at the end of the project,” she said.

“There is not currently a safety concern but if one arises, it will be made safe.”

SP Energy Networks said the A91 reinstatement works were completed by a contractor.

“Standard visual inspections have taken place and no obvious defects have been noted from those,” it said.

“We are working with the local authority to ascertain whether further works are required following the outcome and review of further testing.”