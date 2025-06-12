Roadworks leave A91 in north Fife ‘like driving over corrugated iron’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Roadworks leave A91 in north Fife ‘like driving over corrugated iron’

Drivers are complaining of three miles of uneven road surface on the A91 between Cupar and Dairsie after work to lay electricity cables.

By Claire Warrender
Drivers who endured months of roadworks on the A91 in Fife say the surface is now substandard. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Drivers who endured months of roadworks on the A91 in Fife say the surface is now substandard. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Drivers claim months of roadworks have left the A91 through north Fife like corrugated iron.

Travelling over three miles of uneven surface between Cupar and Dairsie is like “driving off-road”, they say.

And many claim the A914 through Guardbridge is also covered in potholes.

Fife Council has raised concerns about the A91 road surface following the SP Energy Networks electricity upgrade work.

The reinstatement failed a recent local authority inspection.

However, the power company says there are “no obvious defects” and does not accept the findings.

This means an independent inspection must now be carried out.

‘Like driving over corrugated iron’

One driver who regularly travels on the A91 said: “The electric line cut under the road all the way from Dairsie to Cupar.

“When they resurfaced the hole they dug, it’s like driving over corrugated iron all the way.

“It was once one of the smoothest roads in Fife but it’s a horrible experience now.”

Guardbridge gridlock which has left the A91 road surface uneven
A91 works in Fife this have left the road surface uneven. Image: Guardbridge Roadworks

Another motorist described the reinstatement as shocking.

“We now have three miles of uneven road surface to navigate,” he said.

And a third who contacted The Courier was worried about the affect on his car.

“It’s like driving off-road,” he said.

“There’s a lot of rattling when I’m driving over it and I know I’m not the only one who’s complained.”

What happens next?

The £20 million SP Energy Networks project involves laying more than seven miles of cables between Guardbridge and Cupar.

Several miles are complete and the entire project is due to finish by the end of this year.

Fife Council roads manager Sara Wilson said the service has raised concerns about the A91 road surface with SP Energy Networks.

“As the burden of proof lies with the council, we will arrange an independent test of the affected area at the end of the project,” she said.

“There is not currently a safety concern but if one arises, it will be made safe.”

SP Energy Networks said the A91 reinstatement works were completed by a contractor.

“Standard visual inspections have taken place and no obvious defects have been noted from those,” it said.

“We are working with the local authority to ascertain whether further works are required following the outcome and review of further testing.”

More from News

Broughty Ferry lifeboat was called to the police incident at River Tay.
Person rescued from River Tay by lifeboat crews
Steven Stronach
57-year-old man who sexually assaulted girl, 12, in Fife given unpaid work
Drivers who endured months of roadworks on the A91 in Fife say the surface is now substandard. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Queen Camilla salutes Angus and Mearns charity for the elderly on 60th anniversary
Ryan amd Claire Connolly, from Glenroths, with baby Lewis when he was less than a week old.
Glenrothes dad's paternity leave campaign after son's traumatic birth
Katie Clark showing injuries she suffered at the hands of Liam Anderson.
Dundee woman, 20, reveals 'soul-destroying' rape and abuse ordeal at hands of boyfriend
Jessica Sommerville
American Pitbulls savaged Border Collie outside Fife flats
Drivers who endured months of roadworks on the A91 in Fife say the surface is now substandard. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Plans lodged for Montrose beach rock barriers in next step of erosion battle after…
Ben Chonzie in Glen Lednock
19-turbine Comrie windfarm plans lodged as nearby 'energy park' talks open
Greenheart Growers owner, Andrew (Andy) McGovern at Greenheart Growers in Kinghorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC
Fife micro-farm grows from city roots to Michelin-starred kitchens
Site of proposed development at Wester Tomaknock in Crieff.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Crieff plan rises to 114 homes and Perth's new Greggs

Conversation