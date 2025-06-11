TV show Homes Under the Hammer films at former Callander hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

TV show Homes Under the Hammer films at former Callander hotel

A production crew was spotted at the former Eagle Hotel this week.

By Isla Glen
The Eagle Hotel in Callander
The Eagle Hotel in Callander. Image: Google Street View

A former Callander hotel could be set to feature on a popular TV property show.

A production crew was spotted filming at the former Eagle Hotel on Tuesday.

The Courier understands filming was taking place at the Main Street building in Callander for Homes Under the Hammer.

The BBC series follows properties that are sold at auction and then renovated by their new owners.

The former Eagle Hotel went up for auction last year with a guide price of £99,500.

The C-listed building was previously used as a retail unit, including a golf shop, but has lain vacant for years.

It has also been used as a private home.

Callander town centre
Callander could be set to feature on Homes Under the Hammer. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

In 2019, planning permission was granted to change its use to an office and flats.

Listed building consent was also previously approved.

Details of when the Callander property is likely to feature on Homes Under the Hammer have yet to be revealed.

It comes after Martel Maxwell, a Courier columnist and one of the show’s presenters, filmed in Dundee earlier this year.

The Courier was later given an exclusive look at the home in the city’s Charleston area following its renovation.

A Stirling flat featured on Homes Under the Hammer in 2024, one of five times properties in the area have featured on TV shows in recent years.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Courier News, Scott Milne Story, CR0003194 All Under One Banner march (independence) through Dundee. Picture shows scenes from the march. Reform Street, Dundee. Saturday 18th August 2018.
Full list of Stirling road closures for Scottish independence parade
Steven Carr
Serial domestic abuser from Dundee back behind bars
Police at the scene of the crash at the Strathmartine Road and Kingsway roundabout.
Lorry driver, 53, arrested after crash at Dundee roundabout
Heather Sandilands.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Large-scale' investigation launched into Blairgowrie care home after complaint over care of resident
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee FC stadium planning explainer Picture shows; How the new Dundee FC stadium could look . N/A. Supplied by Holmes Miller Date; Unknown
New Dundee FC stadium planning process and potential Holyrood route explained
Stirling Pram store front
Shock closure of Stirling Pram store leaves parents out of pocket
Aldi store, Glasgow Road, perth
Perth Aldi supermarket approved AGAIN after last bid blocked by Tesco
CR0042845, Joanna Bremner, Dundee. Can you please photograph Gordon Wilson (Chairman) & Shirley Robertson (Ambition's Godmother) at the Port of Dundee. This is for an article about the new cruise coming to Dundee, with a focus on Shirley and her role as the ship's godmother. Some photos with the ship behind her would be brilliant. I am sure we could get some on board the ship as well. Live news are also hoping for pics from the tour of the ship, starting at 10.15. Joanna will let you know if this is going ahead. Please also get a range of pics of the ship in dock for Live news. Picture shows: Ambition at the quayside, Dundee Harbour, East Camperdown Street, Dundee, 13th May 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Full list of cruises from Dundee in 2025 as sailings start this week
A Fife Council parking notice
Fife drivers warned as parking fines rise to £100
Angus Aqua Splash opened in May at Monikie Country Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£135k Angus aqua park makes a splash in first month

Conversation