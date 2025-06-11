TV show Homes Under the Hammer films at former Callander hotel

A former Callander hotel could be set to feature on a popular TV property show.

A production crew was spotted filming at the former Eagle Hotel on Tuesday.

The Courier understands filming was taking place at the Main Street building in Callander for Homes Under the Hammer.

The BBC series follows properties that are sold at auction and then renovated by their new owners.

The former Eagle Hotel went up for auction last year with a guide price of £99,500.

The C-listed building was previously used as a retail unit, including a golf shop, but has lain vacant for years.

It has also been used as a private home.

In 2019, planning permission was granted to change its use to an office and flats.

Listed building consent was also previously approved.

Details of when the Callander property is likely to feature on Homes Under the Hammer have yet to be revealed.

It comes after Martel Maxwell, a Courier columnist and one of the show’s presenters, filmed in Dundee earlier this year.

The Courier was later given an exclusive look at the home in the city’s Charleston area following its renovation.

A Stirling flat featured on Homes Under the Hammer in 2024, one of five times properties in the area have featured on TV shows in recent years.

