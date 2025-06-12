First look inside spectacular Glen Clova Estate wedding barn after major investment at popular hotel

Glen Clova Estate has completed a major addition to its popular hotel in the Angus reaches of Cairngorms National Park.

The 400 square metre barn has been designed to host weddings, corporate functions and community events.

It was developed in response to the historic hotel’s growing popularity.

The venue has experienced an increase in demand from couples who want to marry in the stunning setting of the Angus glens.

The estate said the new facility strengthens its existing four-star hotel and hospitality offering.

It also reinforces a long-term commitment to sustainable, rural development within the national park.

Increase in demand for larger weddings at Glen Clova Hotel

Glen Clova Estate partner Lesley McArthur said: “We’ve seen a steady increase in enquiries for larger weddings and corporate events.

“It became clear there was a need for a more flexible space that still reflects the quality and character Glen Clova Hotel and the estate are known for.

“The Barn is a considered step forward.

“It allows us to grow in a way that feels right, continuing our focus on sustainability, local impact and a warm, personal service.

“With a dedicated team of 20, we’re proud to offer a venue that contributes meaningfully to the Angus Glens and supports rural enterprise.”

The original hotel was built in 1850 and the estate also features luxury self-catering lodges.

Guests also have access to a wide range of outdoor activities. These include fishing, hiking, cycling, golf, and clay pigeon shooting.

Planning permission was granted in summer 2024.

Construction began in January 2025. The estate used locally-sourced materials and contracted skilled tradespeople from the surrounding area.

The building features a 5.6m-high vaulted ceiling.

It features more than 1,000 hand-installed timber planks and 500 repurposed scaffolding boards.

Glen Clova Barn can hold up to 170 guests

The Barn accommodates up to 170 guests, increasing the venue’s capacity by 70.

In line with the estate’s long-standing sustainability strategy, The Barn is powered by its own hydroelectric system.

It draws from Loch Brandy, in the hills above the hotel, using a system in place since 2012.

Iain Gordon of EQ Accountants said: “Glen Clova Estate are valued clients of EQ who share our commitment to thoughtful, sustainable growth.

“The Barn is a testament to the family’s commitment and vision for the success of the business and its impact on the region.

“It significantly enhances the local hospitality offering.”

He said it would attract new visitors to the Angus Glens and help to drive year-round tourism.

A corporate open day is taking place on Thursday.

Lesley added: “It’ll offer businesses and event organisers an opportunity to explore what’s possible here, from strategy days and product launches to full-scale celebrations, all set in a location that feels a world away.”