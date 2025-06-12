First look inside spectacular Glen Clova Estate wedding barn after major investment at popular hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside spectacular Glen Clova Estate wedding barn after major investment at popular hotel

The 170-guest function suite at historic Glen Clova Hotel was created in response to growing demand.

By Graham Brown
The Barn is ready to welcome large weddings to Glen Clova Hotel. Image: Glen Clova Estate
The Barn is ready to welcome large weddings to Glen Clova Hotel. Image: Glen Clova Estate

Glen Clova Estate has completed a major addition to its popular hotel in the Angus reaches of Cairngorms National Park.

The 400 square metre barn has been designed to host weddings, corporate functions and community events.

It was developed in response to the historic hotel’s growing popularity.

The venue has experienced an increase in demand from couples who want to marry in the stunning setting of the Angus glens.

Glen Clova Hotel wedding barn.
The new barn at Glen Clova Hotel. Image: Glen Clova Estate

The estate said the new facility strengthens its existing four-star hotel and hospitality offering.

It also reinforces a long-term commitment to sustainable, rural development within the national park.

Increase in demand for larger weddings at Glen Clova Hotel

Glen Clova Estate partner Lesley McArthur said: “We’ve seen a steady increase in enquiries for larger weddings and corporate events.

“It became clear there was a need for a more flexible space that still reflects the quality and character Glen Clova Hotel and the estate are known for.

“The Barn is a considered step forward.

Wedding Barn at Glen Clova Hotel.
Function guests will enjoy stunning views of the glen. Image: Glen Clova Estate
Glen Clova Estate opens new function venue.
A drone shot of the hotel in its spectacular setting. Image: Glen Clova Estate

“It allows us to grow in a way that feels right, continuing our focus on sustainability, local impact and a warm, personal service.

“With a dedicated team of 20, we’re proud to offer a venue that contributes meaningfully to the Angus Glens and supports rural enterprise.”

The original hotel was built in 1850 and the estate also features luxury self-catering lodges.

Guests also have access to a wide range of outdoor activities. These include fishing, hiking, cycling, golf, and clay pigeon shooting.

Glen Clova Hotel wedding barn.
An interior shot of the new barn. Image: Glen Clova Estate
Glen Clova Hotel wedding barn.
Inside The Barn at Glen Clova Hotel. Image: Glen Clova Estate

Planning permission was granted in summer 2024.

Construction began in January 2025. The estate used locally-sourced materials and contracted skilled tradespeople from the surrounding area.

The building features a 5.6m-high vaulted ceiling.

It features more than 1,000 hand-installed timber planks and 500 repurposed scaffolding boards.

Glen Clova Barn can hold up to 170 guests

The Barn accommodates up to 170 guests, increasing the venue’s capacity by 70.

In line with the estate’s long-standing sustainability strategy, The Barn is powered by its own hydroelectric system.

It draws from Loch Brandy, in the hills above the hotel, using a system in place since 2012.

Iain Gordon of EQ Accountants said: “Glen Clova Estate are valued clients of EQ who share our commitment to thoughtful, sustainable growth.

“The Barn is a testament to the family’s commitment and vision for the success of the business and its impact on the region.

Wedding suite at GLen Clova Hotel.
Glen Clova Estate has invested significantly in the new function suite. Image: Glen Clova Estate

“It significantly enhances the local hospitality offering.”

He said it would attract new visitors to the Angus Glens and help to drive year-round tourism.

A corporate open day is taking place on Thursday.

Lesley added: “It’ll offer businesses and event organisers an opportunity to explore what’s possible here, from strategy days and product launches to full-scale celebrations, all set in a location that feels a world away.”

