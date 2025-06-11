Full list of Stirling road closures for Scottish independence parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Full list of Stirling road closures for Scottish independence parade

18 roads through the city will be shut on a rolling basis on June 21.

By Neil Henderson
The All Under One Banner march is taking place in Stirling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The All Under One Banner march is taking place in Stirling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A series of roads through Stirling are set to be closed during a Scottish independence march.

Eighteen roads in Raploch, the city centre and St Ninians will shut on a rolling basis during the All Under One Banner procession on Saturday June 21.

The march leaves from Old Stirling Bridge and ends at Bannockburn Field.

The restrictions will be in place between 11am and 12.30pm, with police officers and signs alerting drivers to the closures.

Cowane Street and Upper Bridge Street are among the Stirling streets affected.
Cowane Street and Upper Bridge Street will be among the Stirling streets affected. Image: Google Street View

Stirling Council says no diversions will be in place during the closures as they will only be on a temporary, rolling basis.

The full list of roads that will close is as follows:

  • Laurencecroft Road
  • Drip Road from Customs Roundabout to Drip Road Roundabout.
  • Back O’Hill Road from Drip Road Roundabout to Lower Bridge Street.
  • Lower Bridge Street
  • Cowane Street
  • Barnton Street
  • Murray Place
  • Port Street, including the pedestrianised section
  • St Ninian’s Road
  • Newhouse
  • Randolph Terrace
  • Main Street from Randolph Terrace to Borestone Crescent.
  • Borestone Crescent
  • McGrigor Road
  • Craigend Road from McGrigor Road to Barnsdale Road.
  • Barnsdale Road from Craigend Road to Cultenhove Road.
  • Newpark Road
  • Nailer Road Borestone Place

It comes as several other processions are set to take place in and around Stirling that day.

That includes the Cambusbarron gala day procession, which takes place between 11.45am and 12.30pm, affecting several roads.

And between 7pm and 8pm, the Stirling Protestant Boys flute band is marching in Kings Park.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Steven Carr
Serial domestic abuser from Dundee back behind bars
Police at the scene of the crash at the Strathmartine Road and Kingsway roundabout.
Lorry driver, 53, arrested after crash at Dundee roundabout
Heather Sandilands.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Large-scale' investigation launched into Blairgowrie care home after complaint over care of resident
The All Under One Banner march is taking place in Stirling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New Dundee FC stadium planning process and potential Holyrood route explained
Stirling Pram store front
Shock closure of Stirling Pram store leaves parents out of pocket
Aldi store, Glasgow Road, perth
Perth Aldi supermarket approved AGAIN after last bid blocked by Tesco
The Eagle Hotel in Callander
TV show Homes Under the Hammer films at former Callander hotel
The All Under One Banner march is taking place in Stirling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Full list of cruises from Dundee in 2025 as sailings start this week
A Fife Council parking notice
Fife drivers warned as parking fines rise to £100
The All Under One Banner march is taking place in Stirling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£135k Angus aqua park makes a splash in first month

Conversation