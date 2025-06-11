Full list of Stirling road closures for Scottish independence parade

A series of roads through Stirling are set to be closed during a Scottish independence march.

Eighteen roads in Raploch, the city centre and St Ninians will shut on a rolling basis during the All Under One Banner procession on Saturday June 21.

The march leaves from Old Stirling Bridge and ends at Bannockburn Field.

The restrictions will be in place between 11am and 12.30pm, with police officers and signs alerting drivers to the closures.

Stirling Council says no diversions will be in place during the closures as they will only be on a temporary, rolling basis.

The full list of roads that will close is as follows:

Laurencecroft Road

Drip Road from Customs Roundabout to Drip Road Roundabout.

Back O’Hill Road from Drip Road Roundabout to Lower Bridge Street.

Lower Bridge Street

Cowane Street

Barnton Street

Murray Place

Port Street, including the pedestrianised section

St Ninian’s Road

Newhouse

Randolph Terrace

Main Street from Randolph Terrace to Borestone Crescent.

Borestone Crescent

McGrigor Road

Craigend Road from McGrigor Road to Barnsdale Road.

Barnsdale Road from Craigend Road to Cultenhove Road.

Newpark Road

Nailer Road Borestone Place

It comes as several other processions are set to take place in and around Stirling that day.

That includes the Cambusbarron gala day procession, which takes place between 11.45am and 12.30pm, affecting several roads.

And between 7pm and 8pm, the Stirling Protestant Boys flute band is marching in Kings Park.

