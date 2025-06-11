Lorry driver, 53, arrested after crash at Dundee roundabout

A lorry driver has been arrested after a crash at a Dundee roundabout.

Police and paramedics were called to Strathmartine Road, at the roundabout with Kingsway, in the early hours of Saturday.

Drivers reported seeing four police vehicles at the scene and a car on its side.

No one was injured, and an investigation is ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.05am on Saturday, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended, and no injuries were reported.

“A 53-year-old man was arrested in connection with a driving offence and inquiries are ongoing.”