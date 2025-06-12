Dundee golfers could launch bid to reopen Caird Park courses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee golfers could launch bid to reopen Caird Park courses

Friends of Cairdy and the Golf Course are considering taking the facilities over under a community ownership model.

By Finn Nixon
The Caird Park golf courses closed in April after Leisure and Culture Dundee said they were no longer viable. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A group of Dundee golfers could launch a bid to reopen the Caird Park golf courses under a community ownership model.

Friends of Cairdy and the Golf Course, made up of players and campaigners who want to see the courses reopened, is exploring the idea of taking the facilities over from the council.

If the proposals went through and were financially viable, the courses could then be run as a not-for-profit set-up.

The courses were shut down in April in a cost-cutting move by Leisure and Culture Dundee (LCD), ratified by Dundee City Council.

The move was designed to save more than £400,000 a year from the LCD budget.

‘We’re confident we can sustain golf at Caird Park’

The Courier revealed in December how a golf firm had drawn up “exciting” plans to save the courses.

However, these proposals have gone quiet, and the courses are currently being left to overgrow.

Paul Johnson is a member of the campaign group and one of those pushing for golf’s return to Caird Park.

He told The Courier: “We are confident we can sustain it because there were at least 1,000 season ticket holders when the courses closed.

“We would have at least 20 volunteers, and we would employ greenkeepers who were made unemployed.

“I believe there is still machinery there which can be used.

Golfers at Caird Park in April, on the day the courses closed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“Season ticket holders will sustain it, and once we get people playing golf on it again, it will generate money.”

However, the group says it needs a breakdown of the finances associated with running the courses to assess whether a community takeover would be viable.

Paul said: “We put a Freedom of Information request into the council at least six months ago asking for the figures, but we’ve been told they can’t give the information and they’re holding us up.

“We need the council to give us that information.”

Hopes golf could return to Caird Park by April 2026

Paul says the group wants to bring golf back to Caird Park by April next year.

A meeting is being held among members on Thursday afternoon to discuss the proposals.

They are also considering whether they could apply for any grants or funding that would help kick-start the takeover.

Paul added: “We just want it to be affordable because it’s disgusting how they’ve treated working-class people.

The Caird Park golf courses opened in 1923. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Closing the course has caused so much grief.

“I don’t want it to become another Camperdown fiasco.

“It should remain a green belt for playing golf on.”

In December last year, council leader Mark Flynn told The Courier he would be willing to listen to any proposals to keep golf at Caird Park.

He said: “If anyone is interested in doing something with the council and working with Caird Park to see what can be done in the future, my door is always open.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Submissions from interested parties are currently being appraised regarding alternative leisure development of areas within the park and any recommendations would be considered at a future committee.”

