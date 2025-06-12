Dundee golfers could launch bid to reopen Caird Park courses

A group of Dundee golfers could launch a bid to reopen the Caird Park golf courses under a community ownership model.

Friends of Cairdy and the Golf Course, made up of players and campaigners who want to see the courses reopened, is exploring the idea of taking the facilities over from the council.

If the proposals went through and were financially viable, the courses could then be run as a not-for-profit set-up.

The courses were shut down in April in a cost-cutting move by Leisure and Culture Dundee (LCD), ratified by Dundee City Council.

The move was designed to save more than £400,000 a year from the LCD budget.

‘We’re confident we can sustain golf at Caird Park’

The Courier revealed in December how a golf firm had drawn up “exciting” plans to save the courses.

However, these proposals have gone quiet, and the courses are currently being left to overgrow.

Paul Johnson is a member of the campaign group and one of those pushing for golf’s return to Caird Park.

He told The Courier: “We are confident we can sustain it because there were at least 1,000 season ticket holders when the courses closed.

“We would have at least 20 volunteers, and we would employ greenkeepers who were made unemployed.

“I believe there is still machinery there which can be used.

“Season ticket holders will sustain it, and once we get people playing golf on it again, it will generate money.”

However, the group says it needs a breakdown of the finances associated with running the courses to assess whether a community takeover would be viable.

Paul said: “We put a Freedom of Information request into the council at least six months ago asking for the figures, but we’ve been told they can’t give the information and they’re holding us up.

“We need the council to give us that information.”

Hopes golf could return to Caird Park by April 2026

Paul says the group wants to bring golf back to Caird Park by April next year.

A meeting is being held among members on Thursday afternoon to discuss the proposals.

They are also considering whether they could apply for any grants or funding that would help kick-start the takeover.

Paul added: “We just want it to be affordable because it’s disgusting how they’ve treated working-class people.

“Closing the course has caused so much grief.

“I don’t want it to become another Camperdown fiasco.

“It should remain a green belt for playing golf on.”

In December last year, council leader Mark Flynn told The Courier he would be willing to listen to any proposals to keep golf at Caird Park.

He said: “If anyone is interested in doing something with the council and working with Caird Park to see what can be done in the future, my door is always open.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Submissions from interested parties are currently being appraised regarding alternative leisure development of areas within the park and any recommendations would be considered at a future committee.”