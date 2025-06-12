Glenrothes dad’s paternity leave campaign after son’s traumatic birth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes dad’s paternity leave campaign after son’s traumatic birth

Ryan Connolly was only entitled to two weeks off after Lewis was born prematurely last year, despite wife Claire needing emergency surgery.

By Claire Warrender
Ryan amd Claire Connolly, from Glenroths, with baby Lewis when he was less than a week old.
Ryan, Claire and Lewis Connolly, from Glenrothes, less than a week after the birth. Image: Supplied by Ryan Connolly.

A Glenrothes dad is campaigning for better UK paternity leave following the premature birth of his son.

Ryan Connolly and wife Claire welcomed baby Lewis in April last year.

He was almost four weeks early and there were complications which saw Claire need emergency surgery.

She remained in hospital for several days.

Lewis Connolly. from Glenrothes, in hospital at just two days old.
Baby Lewis in hospital at just two days old. Image: Supplied by Ryan Connolly.

Yet, despite the seriousness of the situation, Ryan was only entitled to two weeks leave from his job as an IT project co-ordinator.

The 30-year-old said: “In one of the most important and vulnerable moments of our lives, I don’t think it’s too much to ask that families are given the time and support to actually be a family.”

According to MPs, the UK’s paternity leave system is among the worst in the developed world.

However, Ryan is supporting the Dad Shift campaign, which aims to change that.

He has now spoken of Lewis’s traumatic birth, and the days following, as part of that campaign.

Blood loss and emergency surgery

Ryan said: “Lewis arrived unexpectedly early—at 36 weeks and 3 days.

“He was born a petite, albeit healthy, 5lb 10oz with a big cry and passed all his checks.

“But Claire’s placenta didn’t detach as it should have.

“After several failed attempts to remove it, she had to undergo emergency surgery.

“I was left, quite literally, holding the baby while she was taken to theatre.

Ryan Claire and Lewis Connolly, from Glenrothes, on Lewis's first birthday. Ryan is campaigning for better paternity rights
Ryan, Claire and Lewis on Lewis’s first birthday. Image: Supplied by Ryan Connolly.

“Although the operation went well, Claire suffered significant blood loss and needed a transfusion.

“She later had to have a second procedure before the bleeding was finally brought under control.”

The new dad added: “I’ll never forget sitting there holding our day-old son, watching monitors as his mum’s blood pressure dropped and her skin turned grey from blood loss.”

Days of Glenrothes dad’s paternity leave passed in hospital

Claire, 31, spent three full days in hospital with Ryan and Lewis at her side.

Meanwhile, at night Ryan would go home and try to ready the house for their new baby.

“The whole time, I was painfully aware I was already on day three of my two-week paternity leave,” the Glenrothes dad said.

“We hadn’t even made it home yet to adjust, to heal, to simply be together – and I can’t help but think how many other dads are in the same position?”

Ryan Connolly, with baby Lewis, hung babygros in the park to highlight the paternity leave campaign
Ryan Connolly joined other dads to hang babygros in Riverside Park, Glenrothes, as part of the paternity leave campaign. Image: Supplied.

Eight European countries, including France, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands, offer a minimum of four weeks paternity leave.

And Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker has joined forces with Ryan and other local dads to push for improvement.

Dads should not have to choose

The Labour MP said: “Dads shouldn’t have to choose between being present for their newborn and keeping their household afloat.

“Even taking those two weeks off comes at a financial cost.”

According to a recent survey by Dad Shift, 70% of 1,911 respondents said they did not feel psychologically ready to return to work when they did.

An additional survey saw 86% of 1,565 respondents say current paternity leave limitations also negatively affected their partner’s health and wellbeing.

The UK Government says it is carrying out a review to see how it can best support working families.

