Queen Camilla salutes Angus and Mearns charity for the elderly on 60th anniversary

Re-engage marked the milestone with a party for around 200 guests at Brechin Castle Centre.

By Graham Brown
The Royal message was read out to the Re-engage gathering at Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Re-engage
Queen Camilla has praised the “most enormous difference” volunteers at charity Re-engage are making to the lives of lonely older people across Angus and the Mearns.

A Royal letter delighted around 200 guests who gathered at Brechin Castle Centre to celebrate the charity’s 60th anniversary.

The Angus branch started out almost 20 years ago and now has 11 groups in local towns and villages.

The Queen penned the message of congratulations while holidaying at Birkhall on Royal Deeside.

In her note to Angus area organiser Jean Malcolm, she said: “You and your fellow volunteers are clearly making the most enormous difference to elderly people across Angus and the Mearns.

“I do hope that you are all enormously proud of yourselves.

“I will be raising a glass to you all as you celebrate the charity’s 60th anniversary.”

Re-engage Angus anniversary party at Brechin.
The Brechin Re-engage party was a huge success. Image: Supplied

Jean said: “It was such a lovely gesture to receive the letter, which took everyone by surprise.

“It really was the cherry on the cake for such a fabulous occasion.”

Re-engage supports those aged 75 and over who may be lonely or isolated.

It has groups providing free monthly tea parties in Brechin, Carmyllie, Forfar, Kirriemuir, Carnoustie, Monifieth, Montrose and the Mearns.

Re-engage anniversary party at Brechin Castle Centre.
Guests enjoying the Brechin Castle Centre event. Image: Re-engage

Guests from the groups, including many in their nineties, were piped into the celebration by Gillian Merchant, the mother of Re-engage support officer, Eilidh.

Lord Dalhousie, whose family are staunch supporters of Re-engage, welcomed the guests individually.

He was joined by daughter-in-law, Lady Kaitlin Ramsay who is a volunteer for the charity.

Arbroath High School pupils thanked by Re-engage

Lord Dalhousie also presented young volunteer certificates to Arbroath High School students, Holly Metcalf, Maia McEwan and Poppy Nichol.

They have raised £3,500 for Re-engage through a sponsored walk and winning a Youth Philanthropy Initiative.

A fourth member of the group, Nieve Knox, unfortunately couldn’t make the Brechin Castle Centre celebration event.

Re-engage Angus and Mearns 60th anniversary celebration.
Lord Dalhousie (centre) with the Arbroath pupils and other guests. Image: Re-engage

Jean Malcolm started the first tea party group 19 years ago along with husband Graham and Irene Heron.

Irene now runs the Brechin group and helped organise the 60th anniversary event.

“We had two older people who came along to the first tea party,” said Jean, 77.

“Now we have 11 groups with over 100 guests.

“It’s been a remarkable time volunteering for Re-engage.

Re-engage charity 60th anniversary event at Brechin Castle Centre.
Guests at the Brechin event enjoyed a visit to the castle garden centre. Image: Supplied

“It can get hectic, but it’s worth it when you see the delight on the faces of the older people we help.

“And you just have to look at the turnout for the 60th party to realise what an incredible job our volunteers do.”

Lord Dalhousie congratulated the group on being part of the Re-engage success story.

“This gathering is a heartening reminder of how much this charity means to so many people across the region,” he said.

“And what’s even more encouraging is that there’s still plenty of room for growth, with an opportunity to make an even bigger difference.”

Conversation