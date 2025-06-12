Plans lodged for Montrose beach rock barriers in next step of erosion battle after 12 METRES lost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans lodged for Montrose beach rock barriers in next step of erosion battle after 12 METRES lost

Experts hope two rock armour groynes will slow the dramatic loss of the dunes at Montrose to coastal erosion.

By Graham Brown
The groynes would be built at the worst-affected parts of Montrose beach. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The groynes would be built at the worst-affected parts of Montrose beach. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The next stage in the fight to save Montrose from the North Sea has been launched.

Plans have been submitted for two rock armour barriers on the beach beside the town’s historic golf links.

It is the worst-hit area of the seafront, with experts now revealing coastal erosion claimed as much as 12 metres of dunes during the winter of 2023-24.

The figure is an alarming increase from previous data which suggested the dunes had shrunk by 7m.

Montrose beach dunes coastal erosion.
Data has revealed the increasing impact of coastal erosion at Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A planning submission says that since 2016, around 3m a year was being lost along a “significant amount of the dunes”.

But it said an update picture had shown the dramatic acceleration along some stretches of the beach.

“Montrose Bay experiences some of the fastest rates of erosion recorded, with up to 12m of dunes lost during winter 2023-2024.”

Next step in long-term Montrose coastal erosion strategy

The latest move is part of the long-term approach to tackling the threat of flood corridors breaking through the dunes.

Infrastructure experts AECOM are developing the coastal erosion battle plan on behalf of Angus Council.

The new planning proposal details the make-up of the two groynes designed to reduce the movement of sand on the beach.

Each would be around 100 metres long and built perpendicular to the shoreline.

The northern groyne would be placed adjacent to the low point in the dunes.

Montrose rock groynes planning application.
A map showing the layout and position of the proposes rock groynes. Image: AECOM/Angus Council

The second barrier would be around 200m to the south.

AECOM says: “This spacing has been assessed as optimal to provide the best amount of sediment capture.

“The groynes initially tie into the existing beach levels at the shore end, increasing to one metre above beach levels at their outer extent.”

Each of the groynes would extend to around ten metres wide.

AECOM expect construction to take around three months.

The groynes would be built one at a time.

“Material claimed through excavations for the foundation of the groynes will be reused and deposited within low points of the dune system,” adds the planning report.

Montrose dunes sandbags.
Low points on the dunes have been filled with sandbags. Image; Angus Council

“This infilled area will then be planted with marram grass to allow it to stabilise.”

Access arrangements for construction equipment are being finalised.

But those could see the temporary removal of sandbags which were put in place at a low point in the dunes.

The planning application will be considered by the council in due course.

Conversation