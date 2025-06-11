Look inside new Glenrothes trampoline park at Kingdom Shopping Centre

Look inside Glenrothes’ new trampoline park.

The first images have been revealed of Xtreme Trampoline Arena ahead of its grand opening on Thursday.

“The biggest trampoline centre in Fife” is reopening in the Kingdom Shopping Centre after it was forced to close in 2023.

The new arena includes giant trampoline zones, soft play toys, arcade and game machines, and an indoor playground.

Kingdom Shopping Centre shared an update about the trampoline park on Facebook.

It read: “Here’s your first exclusive look inside Extreme Trampolines – the biggest trampoline centre in Fife – opening tomorrow at the Kingdom Shopping Centre!

“Whether you’re a high-flying jumper or just looking for family-friendly fun, this is the place to be!”

Xtreme Trampoline was evicted from its premises in the Saltire Retail Park to make space for Poundland.

A campaign was launched to reopen the arena after bosses said they were “utterly devastated.”

