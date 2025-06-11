News Look inside new Glenrothes trampoline park at Kingdom Shopping Centre The first images have been revealed of a new Glenrothes trampoline park ahead of its grand opening. By Lucy Scarlett June 11 2025, 7:58pm June 11 2025, 7:58pm Share Look inside new Glenrothes trampoline park at Kingdom Shopping Centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5266647/glenrothes-trampoline-park-look-inside/ Copy Link 0 comment Xtreme Trampoline Arena is opening in Glenrothes on Thursday. Image: Kingdom Shopping Centre Look inside Glenrothes’ new trampoline park. The first images have been revealed of Xtreme Trampoline Arena ahead of its grand opening on Thursday. “The biggest trampoline centre in Fife” is reopening in the Kingdom Shopping Centre after it was forced to close in 2023. First images of new Glenrothes trampoline park The new arena includes giant trampoline zones, soft play toys, arcade and game machines, and an indoor playground. Kingdom Shopping Centre shared an update about the trampoline park on Facebook. It read: “Here’s your first exclusive look inside Extreme Trampolines – the biggest trampoline centre in Fife – opening tomorrow at the Kingdom Shopping Centre! The arena has giant trampoline zones. Image: Kingdom Shopping Centre An indoor playground. Image: Kingdom Shopping Centre Arcades and games. Image: Kingdom Shopping Centre “Whether you’re a high-flying jumper or just looking for family-friendly fun, this is the place to be!” Xtreme Trampoline was evicted from its premises in the Saltire Retail Park to make space for Poundland. Soft play toys. Image: Kingdom Shopping Centre The arena opens on Thursday. Image: Kingdom Shopping Centre A campaign was launched to reopen the arena after bosses said they were “utterly devastated.” Elsewhere in Fife, the Original Factory Shop in Cupar has announced its closure.
Conversation