Perth road closed after car lands on roof

A road in Perth has been closed after a car landed on its roof.

Glengarry Road has been taped off and police officers remain at the scene after a white Vauxhall Mokka flipped onto its roof.

The crash happened just before 8pm.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 7.56pm to assist police with a crash.

“One appliance was dispatched from Perth Fire Station.

“We made the vehicle safe before the stop message came at 8.18pm.”

An eyewitness said: “It seems to have hit the parked Ford Fiesta on the road and flipped.”

A resident on Glengarry Road added: “I didn’t see the crash but my security cameras on the house captured it in picture frames.

“It happened just before 8pm.

“You can see the skid marks on the road too.

“We have no clue how it landed on its roof.”

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.