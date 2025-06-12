Person rescued from River Tay by lifeboat crews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Person rescued from River Tay by lifeboat crews

Both the Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched during the incident on Wednesday night.

By Neil Henderson
Broughty Ferry lifeboat was called to the police incident at River Tay.
One of the Broughty Ferry lifeboats. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A person has been rescued from the River Tay by lifeboat crews.

Both the Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched shortly after 10.30pm on Wednesday after police received reports of a person in the water, near the Tay Road Bridge.

The RNLI volunteers located the individual after a search, and pulled them to safety.

The person’s condition has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “We received a call at 10.30pm to assist police following reports of a person having entered the water near the Tay Road Bridge.

Person found in River Tay after search

“Both lifeboats from Broughty Ferry station were launched.

“Following a search, one person was located and rescued from the water before being handed over to emergency services.

“Both crews were stood down at 11.30pm and returned to the station.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

Conversation