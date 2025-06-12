Person rescued from River Tay by lifeboat crews

A person has been rescued from the River Tay by lifeboat crews.

Both the Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched shortly after 10.30pm on Wednesday after police received reports of a person in the water, near the Tay Road Bridge.

The RNLI volunteers located the individual after a search, and pulled them to safety.

The person’s condition has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “We received a call at 10.30pm to assist police following reports of a person having entered the water near the Tay Road Bridge.

Person found in River Tay after search

“Both lifeboats from Broughty Ferry station were launched.

“Following a search, one person was located and rescued from the water before being handed over to emergency services.

“Both crews were stood down at 11.30pm and returned to the station.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.