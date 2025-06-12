Estate near Dunblane with links to Stagecoach tycoon put up for sale after controversial mansion demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Estate near Dunblane with links to Stagecoach tycoon put up for sale after controversial mansion demolition

The sprawling Glassingall Estate is being marketed for more than £900,000.

By Isla Glen & Rob McLaren
Glassingall Estate near Dunblane is up for sale Image: Savills
Glassingall Estate near Dunblane is up for sale Image: Savills

An estate near Dunblane with links to Stagecoach tycoon Ann Gloag has gone up for sale after the mansion that once stood on it was controversially demolished.

The sprawling Glassingall Estate is being marketed for offers over £900,000.

It comes five years after Glassingall House, which was owned by Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag through investment companies she controls, was knocked down without a demolition warrant being in place.

The demolition sparked a police probe, and a contractor was later fined for contravening bat protection laws at the site.

Savills is now marketing the land as an “exciting prospect of building on the site of a demolished country house” – though no planning permission for any development is currently in place.

The entrance to the estate. Image: Savills
The site of the former house and tennis court. Image: Savills
Where the demolished Glassingall House stood. Image: Savills

Glassingall Estate, just north of Dunblane – close to the A9 – spans about 91 acres, including woodland and fields.

The land comes with grounds that could be turned back into gardens, a hardcourt tennis court that requires reinstatement and five grazing fields that total 47.6 acres.

The driveway is located off the B8033, and there is secondary access onto the A9 to the south.

Harry Maitland, property agent for Savills, said: “Glassingall Estate offers the unique opportunity to create a spectacular country home (subject to obtaining planning permission) set in about 91 acres of stunning grounds.”

Glassingall Estate fields. Image: Savills
The driveway. Image: Savills
Dame Ann Gloag.
The estate has links to Dame Ann Gloag. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The original Glassingall Manor House was built in a Gothic Baronian style.

Constructed in 1864, it stood for more than 100 years and was demolished in 1966.

The following year, a new mansion – which had a swimming pool, squash court and tennis court – was erected.

In 2019, Dame Ann and Active Stirling, the local authority’s sports management company, planned to use the estate to create an outdoor centre.

Outdoor centre plans at Glassingall Estate

The plans included 135 holiday lodges, an activity centre with water sports, residential accommodation, play areas, parking and a reception building.

However, these proposals were met with opposition over the impact on nearby residents and never went ahead.

The contractor who was ultimately fined over the demolition was said to have acted on the instructions of businessmen described as “friends of the Gloag family”, a court heard.

It was also revealed that the house had been bought by Glasingall Estate Ltd for £850,000 in March 2018 and that the owner was Dame Ann, the co-founder of the Stagecoach bus firm.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

