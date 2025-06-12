Plans lodged with Scottish Government for 100,000-panel solar farm near Forfar

Detailed plans have been submitted to the Scottish Government for a 100,000-panel solar farm west of Forfar.

The Cossans scheme would generate enough electricity to power 16,500 homes a year.

Its developers also want to include up to 50MW of battery energy storage on the site near Glamis Castle.

Proposals for the major development were first revealed last year.

Cossans solar scheme would connect to grid near Forfar

Perthshire-based BLC Energy has now lodged a Section 36 consent application with the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit.

It is one of two solar and BESS farm applications the company is seeking approval for in Angus and Fife.

The other is a similar-sized project at West Springfield, near Cupar.

If consented, the Cossans scheme would connect to the grid at Lunanhead, east of Forfar.

BLC says it will now continue consultation with local communities following public engagement events earlier this year.

It is aiming for a grid connection within the next five years.

BLC Energy managing director Neil Lindsay said: “We’ve now submitted 200MW of projects into the Scottish planning system, with another 200MW planned before the end of the year.

“Our relationships with landowners, commitment to meaningful community consultation and expertise in the technology mean we have an excellent pipeline of projects.

“For the Cossans project, we are aiming for a pre-2030 connection.”

Mr Lindsay said that will be decided through the ongoing UK grid reform process.

It involves a shift from a ‘first come, first served’ approach to a ‘first ready, first connected’ system for grid connections.

The aim is to prioritise projects strategically aligned with the government’s clean energy goals.

£25,000-a-year community fund

The company also revealed its hopes for how a £25,000-a-year community fund could be used over the 40-year lifetime of the project.

Mr Lindsay added: “We believe the communities around these sites should decide how the money is best spent.

“For some, that might be a trust that provides money towards winter fuel bills or retrofitting energy-saving measures in homes.

“For others, it might be funding apprenticeships or investing in community facilities.”

Both projects are owned by TRIO Power Limited.

TRIO Power is owned and funded by the Octopus Renewable Infrastructure Trust (ORIT), a fund managed by Octopus Energy Generation (OEGEN) and part of the Octopus Energy Group.

The Cossans project website is at www.blcenergy.com/projects/cossans-solar-and-bess/