Plans lodged with Scottish Government for 100,000-panel solar farm near Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Plans lodged with Scottish Government for 100,000-panel solar farm near Forfar

Perthshire-based BLC Energy is behind the Cossans solar and battery energy storage scheme west of the town.

By Graham Brown
The Cossans solar and BESS scheme would be on rolling farmland west of Forfar. Image: BLC Energy
The Cossans solar and BESS scheme would be on rolling farmland west of Forfar. Image: BLC Energy

Detailed plans have been submitted to the Scottish Government for a 100,000-panel solar farm west of Forfar.

The Cossans scheme would generate enough electricity to power 16,500 homes a year.

Its developers also want to include up to 50MW of battery energy storage on the site near Glamis Castle.

Proposals for the major development were first revealed last year.

Cossans solar scheme would connect to grid near Forfar

Perthshire-based BLC Energy has now lodged a Section 36 consent application with the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit.

It is one of two solar and BESS farm applications the company is seeking approval for in Angus and Fife.

The other is a similar-sized project at West Springfield, near Cupar.

If consented, the Cossans scheme would connect to the grid at Lunanhead, east of Forfar.

Map of solar farm site west of Forfar.
A location map of the proposed Cossans scheme. Image: BLC Energy

BLC says it will now continue consultation with local communities following public engagement events earlier this year.

It is aiming for a grid connection within the next five years.

BLC Energy managing director Neil Lindsay said: “We’ve now submitted 200MW of projects into the Scottish planning system, with another 200MW planned before the end of the year.

“Our relationships with landowners, commitment to meaningful community consultation and expertise in the technology mean we have an excellent pipeline of projects.

Solar farm layout for Cossans scheme near Forfar.
Solar panels would be set in two areas at Cossans, with battery storage alongside. Image: BLC Energy

“For the Cossans project, we are aiming for a pre-2030 connection.”

Mr Lindsay said that will be decided through the ongoing UK grid reform process.

It involves a shift from a ‘first come, first served’ approach to a ‘first ready, first connected’ system for grid connections.

The aim is to prioritise projects strategically aligned with the government’s clean energy goals.

£25,000-a-year community fund

The company also revealed its hopes for how a £25,000-a-year community fund could be used over the 40-year lifetime of the project.

Mr Lindsay added: “We believe the communities around these sites should decide how the money is best spent.

“For some, that might be a trust that provides money towards winter fuel bills or retrofitting energy-saving measures in homes.

“For others, it might be funding apprenticeships or investing in community facilities.”

Haughs of Cossans solar farm site near Forfar.
Looking north across the Haughs of Cossans site. Image: BLC Energy

Both projects are owned by TRIO Power Limited.

TRIO Power is owned and funded by the Octopus Renewable Infrastructure Trust (ORIT), a fund managed by Octopus Energy Generation (OEGEN) and part of the Octopus Energy Group.

The Cossans project website is at www.blcenergy.com/projects/cossans-solar-and-bess/

More from News

Little Nursery, off North Esk Road, Montrose.
Man charged after woman, 21, 'stabbed' in Montrose
Glassingall Estate near Dunblane is up for sale Image: Savills
Estate near Dunblane with links to Stagecoach tycoon put up for sale after controversial…
Caroline Sinclair took over from Carol Beattie. Image: Stirling Council
EXCLUSIVE: Stirling Council chief executive quits after 11 months
Andy Birrell
Daughter's tribute to Dundee FC-mad dad who died suddenly
The Caird Park golf courses closed in April after Leisure and Culture Dundee said they were no longer viable. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee golfers could launch bid to reopen Caird Park courses
Mark Pentith
Stirling paedophile told by sheriff 'I'm prepared to make your life very difficult'
Broughty Ferry lifeboat was called to the police incident at River Tay.
Person rescued from River Tay by lifeboat crews
Steven Stronach
57-year-old man who sexually assaulted girl, 12, in Fife given unpaid work
The Royal message was read out to the Re-engage gathering at Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Re-engage
Queen Camilla salutes Angus and Mearns charity for the elderly on 60th anniversary
Congestion on Guardbridge roundabout heading to St Andrews.
Roadworks leave A91 in north Fife 'like driving over corrugated iron'
3

Conversation