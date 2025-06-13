93,000-panel Cupar solar farm bid lodged with Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

93,000-panel Cupar solar farm bid lodged with Scottish Government

The proposal for West Springfield is separate from an application at Over Rankeilor, which has 58,000 solar panels.

By Claire Warrender
The West Springfield solar farm near Cupar will cover a large area of land
The site of the proposed West Springfield solar farm. Image: Supplied by BLC Energy

Plans for a major 93,000-panel solar farm near Cupar have been submitted to the Scottish Government.

The West Springfield scheme also includes up to 50 megawatt battery energy storage on farmland near the A914.

The West Springfield solar farm site as it is just now.
The proposed West Springfield solar farm site. Image: Supplied by BLC Energy

Together they would have capacity to power 12,500 homes a year.

The site sits just over a mile east of Ladybank and south of Bow of Fife.

And the development is separate from a bid for 58,000 solar panels at Over Rankeilor, on the other side of Cupar.

The West Springfield scheme is described as nationally significant due to its size and capacity.

And this means the Scottish Government will rule on it, rather than Fife Council.

West Springfield solar farm construction plan

The plans were submitted by Perthshire-based BLC Energy, which is working with Trio Power.

It has also lodged a proposal for a similar-sized development near Glamis Castle, in Angus.

A map showing the site of the proposed solar farm at West Springfield
A map shows the site of the proposed solar farm at West Springfield, near Cupar. Image: Supplied by BLC Energy.

If approved, construction at the West Springfield solar farm site could start next year.

And it could be producing energy by 2027.

BLC says it is committed to ongoing consultation with the public over its plans.

It has already held two public engagement events, in March and April.

The developer says its Fife and Angus proposals would “materially advance” the Scottish and UK governments’ ambitions for a fully decarbonised electricity system by 2035.

£1.3m community fund

BLC Energy managing director Neil Lindsay said: “We’ve now submitted 200MW of projects into the Scottish planning system, with another 200MW planned before the end of the year.

“Our relationships with landowners, commitment to meaningful community consultation and expertise in the technology mean we have an excellent pipeline of projects.

“If Scotland and the UK are to meet their renewable energy targets, we need more of these real-scale developments.”

The West Springfield solar farm plan comes with an associated benefit fund of £500 per MW during the project’s lifetime.

This amounts to £1.3 million over 40 years, with communities deciding for themselves how it is spent.

More from News

Danielle Gaffar arriving for sentencing outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee care worker who hid convictions for biting woman and spitting on cop struck…
kilgraston school for sale
What's next for Perthshire boarding school going to auction?
The site of the proposed West Springfield solar farm. Image: Supplied by BLC Energy
Enchanted Forest: All we know about Perthshire light show as 2025 theme revealed
Thomas Rattray
Scaffolder battered and robbed holidaymaker in Pitlochry
The Royal Hotel in Dysart
Renovation plans approved for derelict Kirkcaldy hotel
The site of the proposed West Springfield solar farm. Image: Supplied by BLC Energy
Angus mum joins cake shed craze as treats sell out
Matt Allan at Lower Largo Beach where there are concerns about pollution.
'Horrified' Fife swimmers still dodging sewage as Kingdom's dirty beach problems linger
Neil McCallum
Perthshire decorator used paint roller in bloody assault on dog walker
Construction of a new health centre is set for approval
Fife Planning Ahead: Lidl construction hours revealed and D-Day for new health centre plans
How the Blairgowrie estate could look.
Blairgowrie housing developer faces tree 'massacre' accusations

Conversation