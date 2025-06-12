EXCLUSIVE: Stirling Council chief executive quits after 11 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Stirling Council chief executive quits after 11 months

Caroline Sinclair took on the role last July.

Caroline Sinclair took over from Carol Beattie. Image: Stirling Council
Caroline Sinclair took over from Carol Beattie. Image: Stirling Council
By Alex Watson

Stirling Council chief executive Caroline Sinclair has resigned less than a year after taking up the position, The Courier can reveal.

Ms Sinclair took the top job on July 29 2024, accepting an annual salary of £138,000.

According to Stirling Council, she has now made the decision to move on.

The Courier understands council staff were informed of the change via email on Wednesday June 11.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Stirling Council can confirm that after much consideration, and with the mutual agreement of Group Leaders, Caroline Sinclair has decided to move on from the role of Chief Executive.

“Stirling Council wishes Caroline the best for the future.

“Executive Director Brian Roberts will cover the role of Chief Executive for the Council until a panel of elected members convenes to make a permanent appointment.”

Caroline Sinclair took part in Stirling’s Remembrance procession in November 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

At the time of her appointment to Stirling Council, Ms Sinclair said: “It’s a huge privilege to have the opportunity to lead Stirling Council.

“I can’t wait to get started in this hugely exciting role and meet our staff and partners.

“Stirling is at the heart of Scotland’s story and is steeped in history, heritage and culture.

“It’s an area bursting with innovation, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit; a place of outstanding natural beauty and diverse, vibrant communities.

“I know I will soon fall in love with this remarkable place and its people.”

Ms Sinclair took over the chief executive role from Carol Beattie, who was in the post for almost six years.

Prior to joining Stirling Council, Ms Sinclair was chief officer of East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership, where she worked for six years.

