EXCLUSIVE: Stirling Council chief executive quits after 11 months

Stirling Council chief executive Caroline Sinclair has resigned less than a year after taking up the position, The Courier can reveal.

Ms Sinclair took the top job on July 29 2024, accepting an annual salary of £138,000.

According to Stirling Council, she has now made the decision to move on.

The Courier understands council staff were informed of the change via email on Wednesday June 11.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Stirling Council can confirm that after much consideration, and with the mutual agreement of Group Leaders, Caroline Sinclair has decided to move on from the role of Chief Executive.

“Stirling Council wishes Caroline the best for the future.

“Executive Director Brian Roberts will cover the role of Chief Executive for the Council until a panel of elected members convenes to make a permanent appointment.”

At the time of her appointment to Stirling Council, Ms Sinclair said: “It’s a huge privilege to have the opportunity to lead Stirling Council.

“I can’t wait to get started in this hugely exciting role and meet our staff and partners.

“Stirling is at the heart of Scotland’s story and is steeped in history, heritage and culture.

“It’s an area bursting with innovation, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit; a place of outstanding natural beauty and diverse, vibrant communities.

“I know I will soon fall in love with this remarkable place and its people.”

Ms Sinclair took over the chief executive role from Carol Beattie, who was in the post for almost six years.

Prior to joining Stirling Council, Ms Sinclair was chief officer of East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership, where she worked for six years.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook