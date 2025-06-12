News Man charged after woman, 21, ‘stabbed’ in Montrose Emergency services were called to the street Little Nursery, just off North Esk Road, on Wednesday. By Neil Henderson June 12 2025, 12:01pm June 12 2025, 12:01pm Share Man charged after woman, 21, ‘stabbed’ in Montrose Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5266910/man-charged-woman-stabbed-montrose/ Copy Link Little Nursery, off North Esk Road, Montrose. Image: Google Street View A man has been charged after a woman was allegedly stabbed in Montrose. Police and paramedics descended on the street Little Nursery, just off North Esk Road, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday after reports of a disturbance. A 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital after allegedly being stabbed. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed. A 31-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in court. Man due in court over Montrose ‘stabbing’ A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Wednesday, we were called to a report of an assault on Little Nursery, Montrose. “Emergency services attended, and a 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment. “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “He is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Thursday.”