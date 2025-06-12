Man charged after woman, 21, ‘stabbed’ in Montrose

A man has been charged after a woman was allegedly stabbed in Montrose.

Police and paramedics descended on the street Little Nursery, just off North Esk Road, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday after reports of a disturbance.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital after allegedly being stabbed.

The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

A 31-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in court.

Man due in court over Montrose ‘stabbing’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Wednesday, we were called to a report of an assault on Little Nursery, Montrose.

“Emergency services attended, and a 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Thursday.”