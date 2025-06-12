Perth protesters slam new £74m pool plan for Thimblerow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth protesters slam new £74m pool plan for Thimblerow

Campaigners fighting to reopen Bell's Sports Centre staged a demo after the council unveiled fresh plans for a new Perth leisure centre at Thimblerow.

By Morag Lindsay
Small group of people standing on grass in front of Perth Leisure Pool
Campaigners want the council to reopen Bell's Sports Centre and rebuild Perth Leisure Pool on its existing site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bell’s Sports Centre campaigners have doubled down on their opposition to the controversial PH2O leisure centre at Thimblerow.

Perth and Kinross Council unveiled new designs for a £74 million venue, with added leisure water and indoor flumes, on Wednesday.

But representatives from a number of Perth and Kinross sporting groups gave the proposals the thumbs-down when they staged a protest outside the Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool on Thursday.

The group included curlers, boxers, and members of the Fair City Rollers roller derby team, as well as Perth residents.

14 people standing on grass outside the Dewars Centre with Perth Leisure Pool in background
Campaigners gathered outside the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They said the council’s revised proposals for Thimblerow were “cobbled together and not fit for purpose”.

And they urged councillors to heed their plea to re-open Bell’s Sports Centre as an indoor venue when they meet next week.

Council has different plans for Bell’s Sports Centre

The full council will consider the revised Thimblerow plans next Wednesday.

A £61m scheme, featuring swimming, sports courts, indoor play and other facilities, was approved last year.

But following an outcry over the lack of space for leisure swimming, bosses have come back with fresh designs which include a “fun leisure water” area with flumes.

Pool with internal flumes and families playing in water
The council’s new report envisages a pool with leisure water like this for Perth – but will councillors back it? Image: Shutterstock

The £74m proposal is part of a larger package of sports and leisure investment across Perth and Kinross.

It also includes £10m to turn Bell’s Sports Centre into an unheated event space with sports pitches.

The building has been closed since October 2023 when it suffered catastrophic damage after the North Inch floodgates were left open.

Another £13.2m would be spent on upgrading the swimming pools in Crieff and Kinross.

And following the construction of the new PH2O centre at Thimblerow, the existing Perth Leisure Pool would be demolished.

People standing talking on grass with Perth Leisure Pool behind
The campaigners remain opposed to the Thimblerow plans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The plan then is for Capability Scotland to move its homes and services for 60 adults with complex and severe needs onto the Glover Street site.

The charity has been looking to relocate from its current base at Upper Springland for some time and says the central Perth location is perfect for the needs of its residents and 230 staff.

Crunch time for Bell’s and other Perth sports centres

At least one former sceptic, Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey, has said he now supports the revised PH2O plan.

“It’s been a long journey,” he posted on Facebook.

“But I’m really pleased to see that the tide has turned and that real leisure facilities for families and teens are proposed once more for the new pool.”

Alasdair Bailey in navy striped sweater standing beside wall
Councillor Alasdair Bailey. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, the Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN), which represents 12 sporting bodies in the area, remains opposed.

It has come up with its own business plan to run Bell’s Sports Centre as an indoor venue.

Members also want a new Perth Leisure Pool built next to the existing one beside the Dewars Centre.

Spokesman Dave Munro said: “The whole council thing has been cobbled together. It doesn’t make any sense. Bell’s could be repurposed for a fraction of the cost.”

Fellow campaigner Bill Powrie claimed there was overwhelming public support for the group’s goal of reopening Bell’s.

Dave Munro, standing in front of Perth leisure Pool flumes
Dave Munro is chairman of the network which is fighting to reopen Bell’s as an indoor sports centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And David Hay, representing curlers, said there was no appetite for the council’s plan to hand the Dewars Centre over to them to run it themselves.

“Perth curlers don’t want Dewars under the conditions they’re proposing,” he said.

Public urged to make voices heard

The campaigners hope to address the full council when it meets on Wednesday morning.

And they are inviting members of the public to join them for a second protest outside the council chambers from 9am.

The Courier has been campaigning for an ambitious new leisure complex in Perth that caters for all sports, including leisure swimming and curling.

