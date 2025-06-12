Car destroyed in deliberate fire on Dundee street

A car has been destroyed in a deliberate fire on a Dundee street.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Cotton Road, off Victoria Road, in the early hours of Thursday.

The front of a grey Nissan has been wrecked in the fire, which police are treating as wilful.

One local, who did not wish to be named, said: “The first I knew about it was when I got up this morning – it’s a write-off.

“It’s awful this has happened, things are getting worse around here.”

The Courier’s Andrew Robson, who was at the scene on Thursday morning, said: “There was still a strong burning smell coming from the vehicle.

“The front bumper has been destroyed in the blaze, as well as the engine block.

“One of the tyres has burnt away as well.

“A nearby bin also has some minor damage.”

Police probe deliberate car fire at Cotton Road, Dundee

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.25am on Thursday, we were made aware of a car being on fire in the Cotton Road area of Dundee.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and the fire was extinguished.

“There were no reported injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”