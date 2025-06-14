Revealed: The West Fife speed cameras most likely to catch drivers out – and the top speeds recorded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The West Fife speed cameras most likely to catch drivers out – and the top speeds recorded

Nearly 1,600 drivers have been caught in the area, which includes Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath, since April 2023.

Nearly 1,600 drivers have been caught out in West Fife in the last two years. Image: Police Scotland
By Ellidh Aitken

The speed cameras most likely to catch out drivers in West Fife have been revealed.

There are six regular safety camera sites in Police Scotland’s West Fife command area.

This includes Dunfermline, Rosyth, Inverkeithing, Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly and the surrounding towns and villages.

New data obtained by The Courier through Freedom of Information (FOI) shows nearly 1,600 drivers were caught out in the region since April 2023.

The top speeds recorded by officers on each stretch of road have also been revealed.

The camera locations are listed below, from the highest to the lowest number of offences.

A92 Lochgelly to Cowdenbeath

A92 Lochgelly to Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View

The safety camera is located on the A92 westbound near Westerton Farm.

A total of 979 offences were recorded at this location in the last two years.

The speed limit on this stretch is 70mph, however, the highest speed recorded was 114mph.

Of those caught out, 771 were issued with fines, while 149 were reported to court.

A92 Cowdenbeath to Lochgelly

A92 Cowdenbeath to Lochgelly. Image: Google Street View

Speed cameras operating from the A92 eastbound close to Westerton Farm recorded 265 offences in the same period.

The highest speed recorded was 109mph.

There were 185 fines issued and 45 drivers were reported to court.

A985 Kincardine to Crombie

A985 Kincardine to Crombie, near Devilla Forest. Image: Google Street View

Police recorded 135 speeding offences on the A985 near Devilla Forest.

The speed limit on the road is 60mph and the highest speed recorded was 85mph.

Officers issued 101 fines and reported 16 drivers to court.

A985 Crombie to Kincardine

A985 Crombie to Kincardine, west of Cairneyhill Roundabout. Image: Google Street View

There were 124 speeding offences recorded on the A985 west of Cairneyhill Roundabout.

The highest speed recorded on this 60mph stretch was 85mph.

Police handed out 98 fines and reported 17 drivers to court.

B981 Crossgates to Inverkeithing

B981 Crossgates to Inverkeithing. Image: Google Street View

The speed camera spot on the B981, south of the junction with the B916, caught 45 drivers out in the last two years.

One motorist was clocked going at 60mph – the limit is 40mph.

There were 38 fines issued and four drivers reported to court.

A907 Halbeath Road, Dunfermline

A907 Halbeath Road, Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

Safety cameras positioned on Halbeath Road, near the junction with Scobie Place, recorded 38 offences.

The speed limit here is 30mph and the highest speed recorded was 48mph.

Officers handed out 33 fines and reported four drivers to court.

