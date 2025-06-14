Revealed: The West Fife speed cameras most likely to catch drivers out – and the top speeds recorded

The speed cameras most likely to catch out drivers in West Fife have been revealed.

There are six regular safety camera sites in Police Scotland’s West Fife command area.

This includes Dunfermline, Rosyth, Inverkeithing, Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly and the surrounding towns and villages.

New data obtained by The Courier through Freedom of Information (FOI) shows nearly 1,600 drivers were caught out in the region since April 2023.

The top speeds recorded by officers on each stretch of road have also been revealed.

The camera locations are listed below, from the highest to the lowest number of offences.

A92 Lochgelly to Cowdenbeath

The safety camera is located on the A92 westbound near Westerton Farm.

A total of 979 offences were recorded at this location in the last two years.

The speed limit on this stretch is 70mph, however, the highest speed recorded was 114mph.

Of those caught out, 771 were issued with fines, while 149 were reported to court.

A92 Cowdenbeath to Lochgelly

Speed cameras operating from the A92 eastbound close to Westerton Farm recorded 265 offences in the same period.

The highest speed recorded was 109mph.

There were 185 fines issued and 45 drivers were reported to court.

A985 Kincardine to Crombie

Police recorded 135 speeding offences on the A985 near Devilla Forest.

The speed limit on the road is 60mph and the highest speed recorded was 85mph.

Officers issued 101 fines and reported 16 drivers to court.

A985 Crombie to Kincardine

There were 124 speeding offences recorded on the A985 west of Cairneyhill Roundabout.

The highest speed recorded on this 60mph stretch was 85mph.

Police handed out 98 fines and reported 17 drivers to court.

B981 Crossgates to Inverkeithing

The speed camera spot on the B981, south of the junction with the B916, caught 45 drivers out in the last two years.

One motorist was clocked going at 60mph – the limit is 40mph.

There were 38 fines issued and four drivers reported to court.

A907 Halbeath Road, Dunfermline

Safety cameras positioned on Halbeath Road, near the junction with Scobie Place, recorded 38 offences.

The speed limit here is 30mph and the highest speed recorded was 48mph.

Officers handed out 33 fines and reported four drivers to court.