Fife Planning Ahead: Lidl construction hours revealed and D-Day for new health centre plans

This week's round-up of Fife planning applications also includes a proposal to convert sheltered housing into an HMO for dockyard workers and a housing plan for Tayport.

By Claire Warrender
Construction of a new health centre is set for approval
A new health centre for Kincardine could be approved next week. Image: Fife Planning Portal

Plans for a state-of-the-art health and wellbeing centre in Kincardine have been recommended for approval.

NHS Fife hopes to build the long-awaited new facility in the public park, which is protected open space.

However, the location is considered acceptable due to the deteriorating condition of the existing Kincardine health centre, which is no longer fit for purpose.

Kincardine Community Council supports the plan but three objections have been lodged over the loss of open space, and noise and traffic issues.

The planning application will go before Fife councillors for a decision on Wednesday.

Glenrothes affordable flats and community hub

Plans for 44 affordable flats and a community centre in Glenrothes have been approved.

The development will replace the notorious Glenwood Shopping Centre, which was demolished in 2023.

How the new Glenwood flats in Glenrothes will look
How the Glenwood flats in Glenrothes will look. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

It is a joint project between Fife Council and Kingdom Housing and is part of a wider £23 million regeneration programme.

The proposal includes a mix of two and three-storey blocks of low energy homes.

And a 6,000 square feet community hub with cafe, a community garden and parking is also planned.

Dunfermline HMO plan for former sheltered housing

Councillors are being asked to approve a plan to convert former sheltered housing in Dunfermline into a house of multiple occupation.

B&M Accommodation wants to create space for 18 Rosyth Dockyard workers at the Abbeyfield housing site, in Transy Place.

Fife Council says there is no planning mechanism to restrict its use to dockyard employees.

However planners consider it acceptable, despite 60 objections from locals.

The west and central planning committee will consider the application next week.

Dunfermline FC’s accessible lift approved

Dunfermline Athletic FC is to install an accessible lift on the front of its stadium.

The Halbeath Road club is not currently compliant with accessibility legislation.

However, the Disabled Supporters Club worked with the football club to come up with designs to change that.

The lift, on the outside of the main stand, will take people from street level to the existing first floor bar and function suites.

Tayport meteorological station housing

Fife Council has approved plans for housing on the site of the former MOD meteorological station in Tayport.

The site, between Tayport and Tentsmuir Point, is still occupied by a number of former Ministry of Defence buildings, which once monitored local weather conditions.

One of the vandalised former MOD buildings on the Tayport site
One of the vandalised Tayport former MOD buildings. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Council planners have agreed to the principle of housing on the land, accessed by a road to the west.

Detailed proposals will come forward later.

Rosyth Lidl construction rules agreed

Lidl has revealed construction hours and other rules as it prepares to start work on its new Rosyth store.

Building work will take place from 8am to 6pm on Mondays to Fridays, and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Delivery times to the Admiralty Road construction site will also be restricted to cut disturbance to neighbours.

Vehicles will not be allowed to reverse out of the compound for safety reasons,

Conversation