Woman’s body found in Angus river

The body of a woman has been found in a river in Angus.

Police were made aware of a body in the water near Kilry, north of Blairgowrie, on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers have launched an investigation into the circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30pm on Wednesday, we were made aware of a body in the water at Kilry, north of Blairgowrie.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”