Woman's body found in Angus river

The body of a woman was recovered from a river at Kilry on Wednesday.

By Ellidh Aitken
June 12 2025, 1:16pm

Police have launched an investigation after a woman's body was recovered from a river in Angus.

The body of a woman has been found in a river in Angus.

Police were made aware of a body in the water near Kilry, north of Blairgowrie, on Wednesday afternoon.

The body of a woman was recovered from the water.

Officers have launched an investigation into the circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.30pm on Wednesday, we were made aware of a body in the water at Kilry, north of Blairgowrie.

"The body of a woman was recovered from the water.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."