How you can fly in a WW2 Spitfire at Perth Airport this week

Spitfire fans will be able to take to the skies in one of the iconic fighter jets at Perth Airport this week.

The chance to sit in the cockpit and even fly a two-seater MK295 will be on offer Thursday, Friday and Saturday – but the once-in-a-lifetime experience doesn’t come cheap.

Prices range from £3,500 for a 30-minute flight over the Firth of Tay to £7,475 for a 75-minute flight across the west coast of Scotland.

Flights will take place between 10am and 4pm, depending on the weather.

Experiences include a personalised flight suit name badge, a squadron print depicting the specific Spitfire and the opportunity to buy a video of the flight. Friends and family are also welcome to watch.

The event is being run by West Sussex-based firm Spitfires.com, which opened a Perth Airport base last summer and said it wanted to offer Spitfire experiences once a year.

Perth Airport hosts Spitfire

Aircraft enthusiast Chris Roy, from Tayport, was at Perth Airport today to photograph the plane.

He spoke to The Courier about why the jet is so special.

“It’s a fantastic aircraft and has lots of good history,” he said.

“That plane was shot down in 1944 and rebuilt as a two-seater, with its first flight back in 2022.”

Chris added: “It’s very expensive to run the Spitfires.

“Two folk went up today from Perth, they seemed very excited before they took off.

“One of the guys did three loops in the plane.

“It was a great success when they came to Perth last year and it’s exciting for locals to see them in action.”

Our photographer was there to capture some of last year’s Spitfire experiences, including that of a 95-year-old veteran who has worked on the planes during the Second World War.