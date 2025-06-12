How you can fly in a WW2 Spitfire at Perth Airport this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How you can fly in a WW2 Spitfire at Perth Airport this week

The veteran war plane will be flying from Perth Airport this week - but the once-in-a-lifetime experience doesn't come cheap.

By Lucy Scarlett
Spitfire.
Spitfire today at Perth Airport. Image: Chris Roy

Spitfire fans will be able to take to the skies in one of the iconic fighter jets at Perth Airport this week.

The chance to sit in the cockpit and even fly a two-seater MK295 will be on offer Thursday, Friday and Saturday – but the once-in-a-lifetime experience doesn’t come cheap.

Prices range from £3,500 for a 30-minute flight over the Firth of Tay to £7,475 for a 75-minute flight across the west coast of Scotland.

The Spitfire flew from Perth Airport last year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Flights will take place between 10am and 4pm, depending on the weather.

Experiences include a personalised flight suit name badge, a squadron print depicting the specific Spitfire and the opportunity to buy a video of the flight. Friends and family are also welcome to watch.

The event is being run by West Sussex-based firm Spitfires.com, which opened a Perth Airport base last summer and said it wanted to offer Spitfire experiences once a year.

Perth Airport hosts Spitfire

Aircraft enthusiast Chris Roy, from Tayport, was at Perth Airport today to photograph the plane.

He spoke to The Courier about why the jet is so special.

“It’s a fantastic aircraft and has lots of good history,” he said.

“That plane was shot down in 1944 and rebuilt as a two-seater, with its first flight back in 2022.”

The price of going up in the famous jet starts at £3,500. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Chris added: “It’s very expensive to run the Spitfires.

“Two folk went up today from Perth, they seemed very excited before they took off.

“One of the guys did three loops in the plane.

“It was a great success when they came to Perth last year and it’s exciting for locals to see them in action.”

Our photographer was there to capture some of last year’s Spitfire experiences, including that of a 95-year-old veteran who has worked on the planes during the Second World War.

Conversation