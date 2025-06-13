Angus mum joins cake shed craze as treats sell out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Angus mum joins cake shed craze as treats sell out

Debbie Farquharson’s tasty old school bakes are proving a hit with locals and visitors in the village of Edzell.

By Graham Brown
Debbie Farquharson with children Jessica and Ryan at her Edzell cake shed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Debbie Farquharson with children Jessica and Ryan at her Edzell cake shed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

An Angus mum’s traditional treats are fast turning Edzell into the region’s cake shed capital.

Debbie Farquharson only launched the venture last month after developing an appetite to become part of the fast-growing craze.

Her pink-painted honesty box sits just inside the historic Edzell Arch at the entrance to the village.

And the prime spot has had locals and visitors flocking to snap up the tasty treats inside.

The single mum is selling out almost as quickly as she can stock the shed.

Edzell cake shed an instant hit

Debbie, 39, says the response has been incredible.

“I’d seen cake sheds trending all over social media and thought it was something really nice.

“So I basically decided I wanted to get a slice of the action!

“My grandad was a baker in Edzell, but I don’t have a background in baking.

“It was just something I fancied doing and once I decided on it, I went at it full speed.”

That included going through all the necessary steps to ensure everything was baked, packaged and sold within the rules.

Edzell cake shed baker Debbie Farquharson.
Debbie’s cake shed sits just yards from Edzell Arch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

However, Debbie had no trouble finding the ideal cake shed location.

“It’s outside my parents’ house, which is only three doors up from Edzell Arch,” she added.

“It’s a perfect spot at the side of the road and the response has just been incredible.”

Debbie has also hit a real sweet spot with her offerings.

“A lot of cake sheds do quite fancy things.

“I wanted to make mine more traditional, something nice to have with a cup of tea.

“My top sellers are oaty biscuits.”

On the day of her low-key launch, Debbie sold out within three hours.

Since then the likes of custard cream slices, jammie dodgers and gypsy creams have been flying off the shelves.

Children are cake shed taste testers

And she has the ideal taste testers in children Ryan, six, and five-year-old Jessica.

Debbie added: “I found it hard to get a job around my children, so this has been perfect.

“When they’re in bed, I’m baking. And when they’re at school, I’m stocking the shed and sorting everything out.

“They get to try everything before it goes in the shed.”

Edzell mum Debbie Farquharson has set up a village cake shed.
Debbie with her own quality control experts, children Ryan and Jessica. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It’s just amazing how it’s taken off,” Debbie added.

“There’s no bakers in Edzell, so I already have regulars. And it’s just across from the golf club so folk pop over from there.

“I have a camera on the cake shed and the accents I hear from visitors are amazing.

“The responses I get are ‘how cute is this?’ when they open the shed door.”

Debbie added: “The whole cake shed thing is huge on social media. There are people who look out for them wherever they go.

“I’ve been in touch with other cake sheds around the country and have already had a food blogger visit twice with amazing reviews.”

You can find Debbie’s Home Bakes Edzell on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

More from News

Danielle Gaffar arriving for sentencing outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee care worker who hid convictions for biting woman and spitting on cop struck…
kilgraston school for sale
What's next for Perthshire boarding school going to auction?
CR0050058 - Gayle Ritchie Story - Perthshire area - Press preview of Enchanted Forest event - Pictures shows scenes from the event --- Faskally Woods, Pitlochry - Wednesday 2nd October 2024 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Enchanted Forest: All we know about Perthshire light show as 2025 theme revealed
Thomas Rattray
Scaffolder battered and robbed holidaymaker in Pitlochry
The Royal Hotel in Dysart
Renovation plans approved for derelict Kirkcaldy hotel
The West Springfield solar farm near Cupar will cover a large area of land
93,000-panel Cupar solar farm bid lodged with Scottish Government
Matt Allan at Lower Largo Beach where there are concerns about pollution.
'Horrified' Fife swimmers still dodging sewage as Kingdom's dirty beach problems linger
Neil McCallum
Perthshire decorator used paint roller in bloody assault on dog walker
Construction of a new health centre is set for approval
Fife Planning Ahead: Lidl construction hours revealed and D-Day for new health centre plans
How the Blairgowrie estate could look.
Blairgowrie housing developer faces tree 'massacre' accusations

Conversation