Angus mum joins cake shed craze as treats sell out

An Angus mum’s traditional treats are fast turning Edzell into the region’s cake shed capital.

Debbie Farquharson only launched the venture last month after developing an appetite to become part of the fast-growing craze.

Her pink-painted honesty box sits just inside the historic Edzell Arch at the entrance to the village.

And the prime spot has had locals and visitors flocking to snap up the tasty treats inside.

The single mum is selling out almost as quickly as she can stock the shed.

Edzell cake shed an instant hit

Debbie, 39, says the response has been incredible.

“I’d seen cake sheds trending all over social media and thought it was something really nice.

“So I basically decided I wanted to get a slice of the action!

“My grandad was a baker in Edzell, but I don’t have a background in baking.

“It was just something I fancied doing and once I decided on it, I went at it full speed.”

That included going through all the necessary steps to ensure everything was baked, packaged and sold within the rules.

However, Debbie had no trouble finding the ideal cake shed location.

“It’s outside my parents’ house, which is only three doors up from Edzell Arch,” she added.

“It’s a perfect spot at the side of the road and the response has just been incredible.”

Debbie has also hit a real sweet spot with her offerings.

“A lot of cake sheds do quite fancy things.

“I wanted to make mine more traditional, something nice to have with a cup of tea.

“My top sellers are oaty biscuits.”

On the day of her low-key launch, Debbie sold out within three hours.

Since then the likes of custard cream slices, jammie dodgers and gypsy creams have been flying off the shelves.

Children are cake shed taste testers

And she has the ideal taste testers in children Ryan, six, and five-year-old Jessica.

Debbie added: “I found it hard to get a job around my children, so this has been perfect.

“When they’re in bed, I’m baking. And when they’re at school, I’m stocking the shed and sorting everything out.

“They get to try everything before it goes in the shed.”

“It’s just amazing how it’s taken off,” Debbie added.

“There’s no bakers in Edzell, so I already have regulars. And it’s just across from the golf club so folk pop over from there.

“I have a camera on the cake shed and the accents I hear from visitors are amazing.

“The responses I get are ‘how cute is this?’ when they open the shed door.”

Debbie added: “The whole cake shed thing is huge on social media. There are people who look out for them wherever they go.

“I’ve been in touch with other cake sheds around the country and have already had a food blogger visit twice with amazing reviews.”

You can find Debbie’s Home Bakes Edzell on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.