News BREAKING: New Dunfermline Home Bargains recommended for approval by council planners A final decision will be made by councillors next week. By Bryan Copland June 12 2025, 3:06pm June 12 2025, 3:06pm An artist's impression of the new Dunfermline Home Bargains. Image: TJ Morris Plans for a new Dunfermline Home Bargains store have been recommended for approval by council officials. Owner TJ Morris was forced to return with fresh plans for Dunlin Drive when the previous proposals were rejected. Now, the council's planning department is recommending councillors should give the development the green light. The final decision will still lie with elected members when they discuss the plans next week. More to follow.
