Renovation plans approved for derelict Kirkcaldy hotel

Renovation plans for a derelict Kirkcaldy hotel have been approved.

The new owner of The Royal Hotel in Dysart plans to carry out internal alterations to the two-storey building, which has stood empty for six years.

The prominent former hotel has fallen victim to vandalism and fire.

Imran Haqqan bought the property last year and submitted a listed building application for internal alterations.

And Fife Council planners have now given his proposal the green light.

According to a planning statement, Mr Haqqan plans to convert the building to modern standards.

This includes ensuring all the bedrooms are en-suite, which means two fewer letting rooms than before.

Details of other planned work

The proprietor also plans to separate the restaurant from the bar area.

This will allow both functions to be developed separately.

Other work will be concentrated on upgrading the electrical and alarm systems to bring them up required standards.

And the outside will be repaired and repainted.

The Royal Hotel in Dysart closed abruptly in March 2019 after plunging into administration.

It left dozens of families out of pocket, including devastated brides-to-be.

And around 18 staff were made redundant.

The category C-listed building was bought by a Huddersfield property company in 2021.

But a year later it was hit by fire and a £450,000 cannabis cultivation was found inside.

Royal Hotel renovation plans welcomed

Fife Council planning officer Gary Horne said: “The proposed works are considered minor in scope.

“And the plans to refurbish and reuse the building are to be welcomed.

“The applicant has submitted internal photographs of the building and it is considered the proposed alterations would cause no harm upon the character of this listed building.

“The plans to bring the building back to life would ultimately protect its long-term future.”