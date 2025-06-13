Renovation plans approved for derelict Kirkcaldy hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renovation plans approved for derelict Kirkcaldy hotel

The Royal Hotel in Dysart has been empty since plunging into administration in 2019.

By Claire Warrender
The Royal Hotel in Dysart
The Royal Hotel in Dysart. Image: Google

Renovation plans for a derelict Kirkcaldy hotel have been approved.

The new owner of The Royal Hotel in Dysart plans to carry out internal alterations to the two-storey building, which has stood empty for six years.

The prominent former hotel has fallen victim to vandalism and fire.

Imran Haqqan bought the property last year and submitted a listed building application for internal alterations.

And Fife Council planners have now given his proposal the green light.

According to a planning statement, Mr Haqqan plans to convert the building to modern standards.

This includes ensuring all the bedrooms are en-suite, which means two fewer letting rooms than before.

Details of other planned work

The proprietor also plans to separate the restaurant from the bar area.

This will allow both functions to be developed separately.

Other work will be concentrated on upgrading the electrical and alarm systems to bring them up required standards.

And the outside will be repaired and repainted.

The Royal Hotel, Dysart, as it used to look
The Royal Hotel in Dysart just after it closed down in 2019. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Royal Hotel in Dysart closed abruptly in March 2019 after plunging into administration.

It left dozens of families out of pocket, including devastated brides-to-be.

And around 18 staff were made redundant.

The category C-listed building was bought by a Huddersfield property company in 2021.

But a year later it was hit by fire and a £450,000 cannabis cultivation was found inside.

Royal Hotel renovation plans welcomed

Fife Council planning officer Gary Horne said: “The proposed works are considered minor in scope.

“And the plans to refurbish and reuse the building are to be welcomed.

“The applicant has submitted internal photographs of the building and it is considered the proposed alterations would cause no harm upon the character of this listed building.

“The plans to bring the building back to life would ultimately protect its long-term future.”

Conversation