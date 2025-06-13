£74m Perth pool vote: Readers react to council’s Thimblerow flumes plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£74m Perth pool vote: Readers react to council’s Thimblerow flumes plan

Perth and Kinross councillors will vote on a new PH2O leisure centre, complete with flumes, at Thimblerow. But what do Courier readers think?

By Morag Lindsay
Pool with internal flumes and families playing in water
Courier readers have plenty to say about Perth's PH2O leisure centre plans. Image: Shutterstock

Perth’s hotly-contested and long-delayed PH2O leisure centre might finally get off the ground next week.

Councillors will be asked to vote on a £74 million plan, featuring leisure swimming, indoor flumes, soft play and a host of other features, on Wednesday.

The plans for Thimblerow in the city centre have been contentious, sparking a series of protests.

Campaigners argue the three-storey complex is in the wrong location and say residents would rather see  existing venues – Bell’s Sports Centre, the Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool – upgraded.

But council chiefs say it’s an exciting opportunity to deliver for communities across Perth and Kinross.

Small group of people standing on grass in front of Perth Leisure Pool
Campaigners staged a protest outside the existing Perth Leisure Pool on Thursday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

If approved, the existing Perth Leisure Pool will be demolished.

This will allow the charity Capability Scotland to relocate its Upper Springland homes and services for people with complex and severe needs to Glover Street site.

The new proposal also includes a £13.2m investment in the public swimming baths in Crieff and Kinross.

And another £10m will be spent on turning Bell’s Sports Centre into an unheated multi-use venue and removing RAAC and asbestos from the building.

People standing outside Bell's Sports centre, Perth, looking unhappy, one holding a table tennis bat
Objectors want Bell’s to reopen as an indoor sports venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A big decision awaits councillors on Wednesday then.

But if they’re wondering where public opinion lies, The Courier’s comment sections might be a good place to start.

Positive reaction to Perth leisure centre plan

Reader Ricardo was one of the first to pitch in on our website.

“This sounds absolutely fantastic,” he wrote under the story revealing the plans.

“We’re very lucky to be able to have this level of investment in the area. Can’t wait for it to open.”

There was plenty of positivity among the 130-plus comments on The Courier’s Facebook post too.

Design showing layout of new PH2O leisure centre
The area in purple is the location of the Perth centre’s new leisure swimming facilities, including flumes. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Vicky Randall wrote: “Finally! Lobbying might have been worth it after all.”

Kyle Marmion posted: “If it can be done correctly, then I am all for it.”

Sarah Leckie welcomed the opportunity for Capability Scotland to move to Glover Street if the existing Perth Leisure Pool is demolished.

She wrote: “This is going to be so beneficial for the residents of Upper Springlands, bringing them closer to the community and encouraging more independence.

“I for one am very excited for the people we support.”

Perth Leisure Pool exterior with flumes
Perth Leisure Pool could be replaced with housing for 60 Capability Scotland residents. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

And Donna Harvey said: “This looks amazing. Let’s hope they stick to their plans as we all know Thimblerow was to be modernised a long time ago but nothing happened.”

Doubts over Perth leisure centre location

Some voiced concerns about the Thimblerow site, however.

Claire Dack wrote: “Oh now this definitely gets my backing, but preferably on the site it is already on.

“That area with the Morrisons roundabout and those pedestrian lights that stay at green for way too long is just a recipe for chaos.”

Eilidh Unwin posted: “This would be ideal! Although even better if it was in its original location.”

Thimblerow car park sign with cars parked behind
Critics say Perth’s Thimblerow car park is the wrong location for the new leisure centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Donna Davidson said: “Good news, however, the location is ridiculous. Traffic is horrendous around that area at the moment, will be awful if the pool is built there… Why not build the housing at Thimblerow?”

And Liz Smith wrote: “Now they just need to leave it in Glover Street and allow all the cars to keep parking in Thimblerow.”

Has council got the sport mix right?

Others expressed reservations about the mix of facilities in the PH2O plan.

Yvonne Bloice posted: “The eight-lane pool is a big improvement on the existing five, however is their space for spectators?”

And Matthew Smith pointed out the absence of an ice rink in the mix.

Dewars ice rink with curlers playing
The council wants local curlers to take on the running of the Dewars ice rink. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Perth based ice hockey players need to commute to Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Stirling to play,” he wrote.

“And Perth still doesn’t have the facilities to potentially host an SNL team in an increasingly popular sport. Disappointing.”

Commenters on The Courier website also queried the future for indoor bowling after bowlers were kicked out of the Dewars Centre to make way for the gym from the flood-damaged Bell’s Sports Centre.

User Violet wrote: “No mention of reinstating indoor bowling, so (they) are still depriving some residents of the activity and socialisation they have enjoyed for years.”

Dewars centre exterior
Indoor bowlers were turfed out of the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She suggests it would be “much cheaper to reinstate Bell’s as it was and pay for years of upkeep than the millions needed for a venue PKC area residents don’t want”.

Will Perth learn from Dundee’s troubles?

Violet is one of a number of readers questioning the funding for PH2O.

That Other Fellow commented: “So P&K councillors have suddenly, with cap in hand, and high contrition, managed to ‘find’ a few extra millions.

“All good, well, and above all some degree of sense……but erm, where will those estimated 440’000 per year visitors park over and above the high use St Catherine’s Rd retail and Kinnoull St car parks? Hmmm…”

And Facebook follower Claire Bear had a word of advice for Perth and Kinross councillors ahead of Wednesday’s full council meeting.

With an eye to the east, and the problems that have plagued Dundee’s showpiece leisure pool, she wrote: “Hopefully they won’t use anyone that had anything to do with the construction of the Olympia.”

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the PH2O leisure centre plan on Wednesday June 18 from 10am.

Anyone wanting to watch it online can do so here.

Conversation