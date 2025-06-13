Blairgowrie housing developer faces tree ‘massacre’ accusations

Blairgowrie residents are accusing a housebuilder of a “massacre” after dozens of trees were felled to provide drainage for a new housing development.

Locals say they’ve counted 137 stumps beside Persimmon Homes’ Gallowbank/Kinloch Brae development.

Persimmon insists the work was done in accordance with its planning permission.

But Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) says it’s monitoring the situation.

And it’s pledged it will take action if it finds there has been “unauthorised felling”.

Avril Russell raised the alarm after she was woken by a chainsaw across the field from her home.

She says a worker told a neighbour he had been instructed to take down all the trees along a line between Dunkeld Road and Essendy Road.

Avril fears the number of trees that have been felled exceeds what was agreed by the council.

“We count 137 stumps,” she said.

“This is vandalism.”

Another local resident declared it a “tree massacre”.

Persimmon Homes Blairgowrie plans prove controversial

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee gave Persimmon permission to build 152 houses in December.

All three ward councillors opposed the development and there were 94 letters of objection.

Blairgowrie and Glens Conservative councillor Bob Brawn said he and colleagues had been made aware of residents’ concerns about the number of trees being felled.

Locals are also worried that it’s been happening in bird nesting season.

“Felling of trees within the nesting season is not prohibited except for those with nests in situ,” said Mr Brawn.

“As to number of trees felled, I’m told a site visit is to be carried out to assess numbers against planning permission and thereby establish if any breaches have taken place.”

Persimmon insists tree works are authorised

Persimmon Homes insists the work it’s been doing in Blairgowrie is all above board.

A spokesperson said: “The tree felling at our Kinloch Brae development has been undertaken in accordance with the planning permission granted by Perth and Kinross Council and is required to deliver essential drainage infrastructure.

“All work has been carried out by a qualified and reputable tree surgeon, following a full survey of the affected trees.

“We understand the concerns raised and have been proactive in engaging with residents and other parties to provide reassurance and clarify the nature of the works.”