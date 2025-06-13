Blairgowrie housing developer faces tree ‘massacre’ accusations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie housing developer faces tree ‘massacre’ accusations

Residents say Persimmon Homes has felled 137 trees in connection with its controversial Kinloch Brae scheme in Blairgowrie

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
How the Blairgowrie estate could look.
The tree concerns are the latest controversy around Persimmon Homes' Blairgowrie development. Image: Persimmon Homes.

Blairgowrie residents are accusing a housebuilder of a “massacre” after dozens of trees were felled to provide drainage for a new housing development.

Locals say they’ve counted 137 stumps beside Persimmon Homes’ Gallowbank/Kinloch Brae development.

Persimmon insists the work was done in accordance with its planning permission.

But Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) says it’s monitoring the situation.

And it’s pledged it will take action if it finds there has been “unauthorised felling”.

Avril Russell raised the alarm after she was woken by a chainsaw across the field from her home.

Tree branches piled up behind wire fence
Tree felling close to Persimmon Homes’ Blairgowrie development. Image: Supplied

She says a worker told a neighbour he had been instructed to take down all the trees along a line between Dunkeld Road and Essendy Road.

Avril fears the number of trees that have been felled exceeds what was agreed by the council.

“We count 137 stumps,” she said.

“This is vandalism.”

Another local resident declared it a “tree massacre”.

Persimmon Homes Blairgowrie plans prove controversial

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee gave Persimmon permission to build 152 houses in December.

All three ward councillors opposed the development and there were 94 letters of objection.

Head and shoulders of smiling Bob Brawn in suit and tie
Councillor Bob Brawn is responding to Blairgowrie residents’ concerns about Persimmon Homes’ activities.

Blairgowrie and Glens Conservative councillor Bob Brawn said he and colleagues had been made aware of residents’ concerns about the number of trees being felled.

Locals are also worried that it’s been happening in bird nesting season.

“Felling of trees within the nesting season is not prohibited except for those with nests in situ,” said Mr Brawn.

“As to number of trees felled, I’m told a site visit is to be carried out to assess numbers against planning permission and thereby establish if any breaches have taken place.”

Persimmon insists tree works are authorised

Persimmon Homes insists the work it’s been doing in Blairgowrie is all above board.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council is monitoring Persimmon Homes’ Blairgowrie activities. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson said: “The tree felling at our Kinloch Brae development has been undertaken in accordance with the planning permission granted by Perth and Kinross Council and is required to deliver essential drainage infrastructure.

“All work has been carried out by a qualified and reputable tree surgeon, following a full survey of the affected trees.

“We understand the concerns raised and have been proactive in engaging with residents and other parties to provide reassurance and clarify the nature of the works.”

