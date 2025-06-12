Angus spare parts garage to close its doors after more than 35 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus spare parts garage to close its doors after more than 35 years

Montrose Port Authority has purchased Angus Autospares' site in Montrose.

By Kirsten Johnson
Former owners of Angus Autospares meet Montrose Port Authority's Tom Hutchison at Montrose site.
Angus Autospares owners Kenneth Joy and Philip Joy with (centre) Tom Hutchison of Montrose Port Authority. Image: Montrose Port Authority

A well-known Angus motoring business is set to close its doors after 36 years.

Angus Autospares in Montrose is the last traditional car dismantler in the region.

Owners Kenneth and Phillip Joy announced today that they are winding down the business to begin a “well-earned retirement”.

Montrose Port Authority (MPA) has acquired land and property currently occupied by Angus Autospares, following a direct approach by the owners.

Kenneth and Phillip reached out to the port keen to ensure the site continues to support the town’s industrial development.

Angus Autospares promoted reuse of spare parts

Situated on Rossie Island, Montrose, Angus Autospares dismantled vehicles into parts for resale.

As well as enabling owners to dispose of their cars, vans and motorbikes conveniently, the Angus business also offered second hand parts for sale.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) registered garage also helped to prevent unnecessary scrap waste by promoting the reuse of vehicle components.

Montrose Port’s strategic land purchase follows a recent £3.2 million grant from Scottish Enterprise, which was awarded in recognition of the port’s position as a leader in Scotland’s offshore wind sector.

Aerial view of Montrose Port
Aerial view of Montrose Port

The funding is supporting the development of Montrose Port Industrial Park (MPIP), a site acquired by MPA in October 2024 and formerly home to Petrofac’s fire training facility and the now-demolished Charleton House.

This investment supplements a wider £7.2m expansion plan aimed at transforming the MPIP site, located north of the town, into a hub for future growth.

The project will significantly enhance MPA’s infrastructure and capabilities, strengthening its ability to attract further and new investment to both the port and the local area.

While specific plans have not yet been announced for the Angus Autospares 910 square metre plot, its location adjacent to MPA’s main quayside operations base made the purchase a logical move for the trust port.

Montrose Port currently supports around 450 jobs in the area, while operating as a critical hub for the Scottish maritime industry.

Continued development of Montrose

Kenneth Joy of Angus Autospares said: “After many years of dedicating ourselves to this business, we are looking forward to a relaxing retirement.

“The port’s purchase takes a huge weight off of our shoulders, and we feel reassured that the land will be put to good use towards the continued development of Montrose.”

Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison said: “Acquiring this land doesn’t just enable further development opportunities for MPA, it also allows us to support these local business owners to have a smooth transition into a fulfilling retirement after decades of service to the local area.”

Montrose Port Authority has operated as a Trust Port for nearly 200 years.

Since 2012 it has invested over £27m into its infrastructure.

