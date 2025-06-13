What’s next for Perthshire boarding school going to auction?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What’s next for Perthshire boarding school going to auction?

The Kilgraston School site could be put to several uses - but Perth and Kinross Council has ruled out a bid.

kilgraston school for sale
Kilgraston School. Image: Savills
By Lucy Scarlett

A former Perthshire boarding school is going to auction next month – but what does the future hold for the site?

Kilgraston School, near Bridge of Earn, shut last year due to financial problems.

It went up for sale in November but failed to sell.

Now, the site will go under the hammer at the start of July with a guide price of £1.6 million.

What could this mean for the historic site, which includes an A-listed building that dates from 1793?

The Courier asked selling agent Savills to speak to one of its representatives about the sale of Kilgraston, but the firm sent a statement instead.

Several potential uses for Kilgraston School site

However, the listing hints at several possible uses for the estate.

These include:

  • Residential
  • Hotel
  • Leisure facilities or pursuits
  • Education

Any changes to the use of the site would potentially need planning permission.

Along with the main house, Kilgraston has three residential properties, a swimming pool, stables, tennis courts, a theatre, and pupil/teacher accommodation made up of about 130 bedrooms, giving the new buyer plenty of options.

Kilgraston School.
The swimming pool. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
One of the residential properties on the Kilgraston site. Image: Savills

A spokesperson for Savills said: “The property’s rich history, combined with its extensive facilities and scenic surroundings, make Kilgraston a unique and versatile development opportunity.”

Some have suggested that Perth and Kinross Council should buy the 55-acre school and grounds.

On The Courier’s story about it going to auction, reader HRH wrote: “Why does Perth and Kinross Council not purchase the property?

“That way, they can serve the community. The school and hostel can be converted into a retirement home.

“The equestrian centre can be rented out. There is a severe lack of riding schools in Perth.

“The swimming pool could be used as a training pool for more swimmers and for schools to use.

“That way, there will be money coming in to support the property.

“If they can waste money on the Thimblerow swimming pool, then they can do the above and spend less.”

Perth and Kinross Council addresses potential Kilgraston bid

However, the local authority has ruled out this idea.

A spokesperson said: “The council has not considered purchasing Kilgraston.

“We take a long-term strategic approach to capital investment to support our corporate priorities.

“This has allowed us to invest in new projects such as Destiny Bridge and New Kingsway, and recurring investment in our existing assets and structures.”

Other Courier readers have also had their say on the future of the site on Facebook.

Philip Thomson said: “There’s so much that could be done with a site like this.

“£900k (the amount of debt the school had) is just a fraction of what you’d need to be able to afford in terms of refurbishment, repairs and ongoing maintenance.

Kilgraston School.
Inside one of the Kilgraston buildings. Image: Savills
kilgraston school for sale
The school comes with extensive grounds. Image: Savills

“You’d also need planning permission for whatever you decided to use it as.”

Rebecca Casey wrote: “Would make a beautiful wedding venue or hotel complex.”

Tom Smith suggested it become “somewhere for our homeless to help them become independent”.

Others believe the site has potential as flats or apartments.

The future of Kilgraston should become clearer after it goes to auction on July 2.

