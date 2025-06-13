What’s next for Perthshire boarding school going to auction?

A former Perthshire boarding school is going to auction next month – but what does the future hold for the site?

Kilgraston School, near Bridge of Earn, shut last year due to financial problems.

It went up for sale in November but failed to sell.

Now, the site will go under the hammer at the start of July with a guide price of £1.6 million.

What could this mean for the historic site, which includes an A-listed building that dates from 1793?

The Courier asked selling agent Savills to speak to one of its representatives about the sale of Kilgraston, but the firm sent a statement instead.

Several potential uses for Kilgraston School site

However, the listing hints at several possible uses for the estate.

These include:

Residential

Hotel

Leisure facilities or pursuits

Education

Any changes to the use of the site would potentially need planning permission.

Along with the main house, Kilgraston has three residential properties, a swimming pool, stables, tennis courts, a theatre, and pupil/teacher accommodation made up of about 130 bedrooms, giving the new buyer plenty of options.

A spokesperson for Savills said: “The property’s rich history, combined with its extensive facilities and scenic surroundings, make Kilgraston a unique and versatile development opportunity.”

Some have suggested that Perth and Kinross Council should buy the 55-acre school and grounds.

On The Courier’s story about it going to auction, reader HRH wrote: “Why does Perth and Kinross Council not purchase the property?

“That way, they can serve the community. The school and hostel can be converted into a retirement home.

“The equestrian centre can be rented out. There is a severe lack of riding schools in Perth.

“The swimming pool could be used as a training pool for more swimmers and for schools to use.

“That way, there will be money coming in to support the property.

“If they can waste money on the Thimblerow swimming pool, then they can do the above and spend less.”

Perth and Kinross Council addresses potential Kilgraston bid

However, the local authority has ruled out this idea.

A spokesperson said: “The council has not considered purchasing Kilgraston.

“We take a long-term strategic approach to capital investment to support our corporate priorities.

“This has allowed us to invest in new projects such as Destiny Bridge and New Kingsway, and recurring investment in our existing assets and structures.”

Other Courier readers have also had their say on the future of the site on Facebook.

Philip Thomson said: “There’s so much that could be done with a site like this.

“£900k (the amount of debt the school had) is just a fraction of what you’d need to be able to afford in terms of refurbishment, repairs and ongoing maintenance.

“You’d also need planning permission for whatever you decided to use it as.”

Rebecca Casey wrote: “Would make a beautiful wedding venue or hotel complex.”

Tom Smith suggested it become “somewhere for our homeless to help them become independent”.

Others believe the site has potential as flats or apartments.

The future of Kilgraston should become clearer after it goes to auction on July 2.