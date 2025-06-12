Man, 41, taken to hospital after Perth city centre attack

Two men have been charged after an alleged assault in Perth city centre.

Several police units descended on Scott Street following the incident, which took place on Wednesday afternoon.

A 41-year-old man was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

Police remained at the scene for several hours, carrying out inquiries near the junction with Victoria Street.

Two men, aged 53 and 49, are expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court next month in connection with the incident.

Pair charged

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1pm on Wednesday, June 11, we received a report of an assault in the Scott Street area of Perth.

“A 41-year-old man was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

“Two men, aged 53 and 49, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They have been released on an undertaking to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday, 11 July.”