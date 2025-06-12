Man, 41, taken to hospital after Perth city centre attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 41, taken to hospital after Perth city centre attack

Police remained on Scott Street for several hours after the incident on Wednesday.

By James Simpson
Four police units attended the scene on Scott Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Four police units attended the scene on Scott Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

Two men have been charged after an alleged assault in Perth city centre.

Several police units descended on Scott Street following the incident, which took place on Wednesday afternoon.

A 41-year-old man was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

Police remained at the scene for several hours, carrying out inquiries near the junction with Victoria Street.

Two men, aged 53 and 49, are expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court next month in connection with the incident.

Pair charged

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1pm on Wednesday, June 11, we received a report of an assault in the Scott Street area of Perth.

“A 41-year-old man was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

“Two men, aged 53 and 49, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They have been released on an undertaking to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday, 11 July.”

