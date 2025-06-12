Amy Macdonald set to perform Dundee gig

Amy Macdonald will perform a gig in Dundee.

The singer is set to release “Is This What You’ve Been Waiting For?” on July 11.

She will be performing it for the first time in Dundee venue Fat Sams on the same day.

Album and ticket bundles for the event will be sold on Assai Records at 10am on Friday, June 13.

A Facebook post by the Dundee record shop read: “Scottish pop superstar Amy Macdonald is back with new record “Is This What You’ve Been Waiting For?” on July 11th and she’ll be celebrating with a live show for Assai Records at Fat Sams on release night!

“Album and ticket bundles will go on sale from assai.co.uk tomorrow from 10am!”

The musician, who has sold more than six million albums, recently announced she will be adding a second show to her gig at the Hydro after selling out the first one.

Last year, the Scottish singer helped raise £70,000 for a Dundee charity by “auctioning herself off” at Gleneagles Hotel.