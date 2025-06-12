Amy Macdonald set to perform Dundee gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amy Macdonald set to perform Dundee gig

Amy Macdonald will perform a new single live at Fat Sams in July.

By Lucy Scarlett
Amy Macdonald.
Amy Macdonald will perform in Dundee in July. Image: Andrew Welsh

Amy Macdonald will perform a gig in Dundee.

The singer is set to release “Is This What You’ve Been Waiting For?” on July 11.

She will be performing it for the first time in Dundee venue Fat Sams on the same day.

Album and ticket bundles for the event will be sold on Assai Records at 10am on Friday, June 13.

Fat Sams.
Fat Sams will host the musician in July. Image: Google Street View

A Facebook post by the Dundee record shop read: “Scottish pop superstar Amy Macdonald is back with new record “Is This What You’ve Been Waiting For?” on July 11th and she’ll be celebrating with a live show for Assai Records at Fat Sams on release night!

“Album and ticket bundles will go on sale from assai.co.uk tomorrow from 10am!”

The musician, who has sold more than six million albums, recently announced she will be adding a second show to her gig at the Hydro after selling out the first one.

Last year, the Scottish singer helped raise £70,000 for a Dundee charity by “auctioning herself off” at Gleneagles Hotel.

