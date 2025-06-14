28 great photos as Dundee Pride brings colour and cheer to city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
28 great photos as Dundee Pride brings colour and cheer to city

There was a carnival atmosphere on Saturday as the 2025 Pride event took place.

Dundee Pride parade.
Dundee Pride parade.
By Neil Henderson & Richie Hancox

Large crowds brought plenty of colour and cheer to Dundee city centre on Saturday for the return of Dundee Pride.

Revellers enjoyed a carnival atmosphere as they paraded through the city centre, then enjoyed the Pride Village at Slessor Gardens.

Acts and performers, including Cheryl Hole, star of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, and actor/singer Claire Sweeney, entertained crowds while there were plenty of food, drink and crafts stalls from which to grab a treat.

The Courier’s photographer Richie Hancox was there to capture the best moments from Dundee Pride 2025.

People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.
People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.
People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.
People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.
Drummers arrive at Dundee Pride Parade.
The front of the parade.
People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.
Celebrate your identity.
People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.
People arriving in the rain.
People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.

People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.
People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.
People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.
People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.
People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.
A child wrapped in a pride flag.
People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.
BT group banner.
People caught in a sudden downpour at the end of the parade.
People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.
People pose for pictures as they walk past during the Dundee Pride Parade.

Kings Trust banner.
Abertay University banner.
Dundee Deuces Tennis Club banner.
Sevey, MJ, and Louella the dog.
Security.

