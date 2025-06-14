28 great photos as Dundee Pride brings colour and cheer to city

Large crowds brought plenty of colour and cheer to Dundee city centre on Saturday for the return of Dundee Pride.

Revellers enjoyed a carnival atmosphere as they paraded through the city centre, then enjoyed the Pride Village at Slessor Gardens.

Acts and performers, including Cheryl Hole, star of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, and actor/singer Claire Sweeney, entertained crowds while there were plenty of food, drink and crafts stalls from which to grab a treat.

The Courier’s photographer Richie Hancox was there to capture the best moments from Dundee Pride 2025.