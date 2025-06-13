King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Included in this year's King's Birthday Honours list is charity founder Jennifer Gill from Kirkcaldy and Gillian Howie, a charity fundraiser from Arbroath.

Jennifer Gill, with husband Andy and sons, Micah and Rory, holding a pic of son Oliver.
Jennifer Gill, with husband Andy and sons, Micah and Rory, holding a pic of son Oliver. Image Supplied.
By Neil Henderson

The list of people from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list for 2025 has been revealed.

The honours recognise people’s achievements in public life and include figures from business, politics and sport.

But it is not just celebrities and other household names being recognised, with local figures from across Angus, Fife, and Perth and Kinross also celebrated.

Here is the full list of local recipients on the King’s Birthday Honours list 2025 and an explanation of what each UK honour means.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

Michael John Downes, Anstruther, Fife: Director of Music, University of St Andrews. For services to Music and Education.

Dr Michael Downes, Director of Music at St Andrews University.
Dr Michael Downes, Director of Music at St Andrews University. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Grant Richie.
Grant Richie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Grant James Ritchie, Newport-On-Tay, Fife: Associate Director, College Development Network, lately Board Member, Scottish Funding Council and lately Principal, Dundee and Angus College. For services to further education.

Dr Gillian Margaret Stewart, Anstruther, Fife: Director of Qualifications Development, Scottish Qualifications Authority. For services to education.

David Dewar Storrar, Kirkcaldy, Fife: Head of Edinburgh Region, Historic Environment Scotland. For services to heritage.

Nicholas Ashley Down, Callander, Perth and Kinross: Head of Payments, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the transformation of tax payment services.

Peter Alun Eslea Macdonald, Perth: Head of Research, Scottish Tartans Authority. For services to the tartan industry.

Peter MacDonald, head of research and collections, The Scottish Tartans Authority.
Peter MacDonald, head of research and collections, The Scottish Tartans Authority. Image: Alan Richardson/ V&A Dundee

Claire Odette Mack. Chief Executive Officer, Stirling: Chief Executive Officer, Scottish Renewables. For services to the economy and business.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

Professor Frances Elizabeth Andrews, St Andrews, Fife:  Professor, School of History, University of St Andrews. For services to higher education.

Pauline Margaret Watson, Kinross: Secretary, The Kinross-shire Volunteer Group and Rural Outreach Scheme. For services to the community in Kinross-shire.

John Walker Dreczkowski, Stirling: Volunteer, Eilidh Brown Respite Home. For services to charity.

Kenneth Macangus MacKenzie, Stirling: Chief Executive Officer, Target Fund Managers. For services to the care home sector and to improving the lives of older People.

Jennifer Gill, Kirkcaldy, Fife: Founder, LoveOliver charity. For services to families affected by childhood cancer.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community, such as charitable or voluntary activity. 

Gillian Howie, Arbroath: Fundraiser. For services to the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund and to charity.

Kathleen Margaret Baird, Cupar, Fife: For services to Girlguiding and to the community in Perth and Kinross.

Mary Claire Jennifer Cartwright, Leven, Fife: For services to the community in Springwell, Tyne and Wear.

Edna Auld, Perth: Founder and Director, Jambouree Choir. For services to Music.

Rosalind Jones, Perthshire: For services to the Victims of the Stavanger Air Disaster.

More from News

Police van at the scene.
Road closed near Dunning due to ongoing police probe
Police closed off a section of Bryon Street, Dundee.
Emergency services rush to Dundee street after two-vehicle crash
Police are investigating the incident on Balmoral Place, Dundee.
Police probe hit-and-run on Dundee street
Diane and one of her dresses.
Inside the new Blairgowrie boutique selling new and preloved affordable wedding dresses
Police launched an investigation into a car fire on Crathie Place last month.
EXCLUSIVE: Gangland feuds in Dundee behind spate of torched cars
James Hunter, 44, was last seen leaving Ninewells Hospital. Image: Police Scotland
Family 'increasingly concerned' for missing man last seen leaving Ninewells Hospital
Philippe Magalon at Forfar Sheriff Court in 2020. Image: DC Thomson
Angus teacher accused of calling bosses 'terrorist sympathisers' and writing 'abusive and offensive' Facebook…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 16 times coke limit and Legion assault
Several Comrie residents felt the quake on Friday morning.
Earthquake rocks Comrie as locals say it 'felt like a quarry blast'
A tub of ice cream from Marini's Takeaway in Perth.
5 Perth ice cream shops and dessert parlours you'll want to pay a visit…

Conversation