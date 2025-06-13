King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The list of people from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list for 2025 has been revealed.

The honours recognise people’s achievements in public life and include figures from business, politics and sport.

But it is not just celebrities and other household names being recognised, with local figures from across Angus, Fife, and Perth and Kinross also celebrated.

Here is the full list of local recipients on the King’s Birthday Honours list 2025 and an explanation of what each UK honour means.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

Michael John Downes, Anstruther, Fife: Director of Music, University of St Andrews. For services to Music and Education.

Grant James Ritchie, Newport-On-Tay, Fife: Associate Director, College Development Network, lately Board Member, Scottish Funding Council and lately Principal, Dundee and Angus College. For services to further education.

Dr Gillian Margaret Stewart, Anstruther, Fife: Director of Qualifications Development, Scottish Qualifications Authority. For services to education.

David Dewar Storrar, Kirkcaldy, Fife: Head of Edinburgh Region, Historic Environment Scotland. For services to heritage.

Nicholas Ashley Down, Callander, Perth and Kinross: Head of Payments, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the transformation of tax payment services.

Peter Alun Eslea Macdonald, Perth: Head of Research, Scottish Tartans Authority. For services to the tartan industry.

Claire Odette Mack. Chief Executive Officer, Stirling: Chief Executive Officer, Scottish Renewables. For services to the economy and business.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

Professor Frances Elizabeth Andrews, St Andrews, Fife: Professor, School of History, University of St Andrews. For services to higher education.

Pauline Margaret Watson, Kinross: Secretary, The Kinross-shire Volunteer Group and Rural Outreach Scheme. For services to the community in Kinross-shire.

John Walker Dreczkowski, Stirling: Volunteer, Eilidh Brown Respite Home. For services to charity.

Kenneth Macangus MacKenzie, Stirling: Chief Executive Officer, Target Fund Managers. For services to the care home sector and to improving the lives of older People.

Jennifer Gill, Kirkcaldy, Fife: Founder, LoveOliver charity. For services to families affected by childhood cancer.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community, such as charitable or voluntary activity.

Gillian Howie, Arbroath: Fundraiser. For services to the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund and to charity.

Kathleen Margaret Baird, Cupar, Fife: For services to Girlguiding and to the community in Perth and Kinross.

Mary Claire Jennifer Cartwright, Leven, Fife: For services to the community in Springwell, Tyne and Wear.

Edna Auld, Perth: Founder and Director, Jambouree Choir. For services to Music.

Rosalind Jones, Perthshire: For services to the Victims of the Stavanger Air Disaster.