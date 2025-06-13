Dundee care worker who hid convictions for biting woman and spitting on cop struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee care worker who hid convictions for biting woman and spitting on cop struck off

Danielle Gaffar failed to inform the industry watchdog of her criminality on two separate occasions.

By Andrew Robson
Danielle Gaffar arriving for sentencing outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Danielle Gaffar arriving for sentencing outside Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Dundee care worker who hid her convictions for biting a woman and spitting on a police officer has been struck off.

Danielle Gaffar was jailed for biting a chunk out of a former friend’s face in a “brutal” nightclub attack.

She was sentenced to 16 months behind bars at Dundee Sheriff Court in 2019 for the attack on Kyra Strachan on the dancefloor of Aura nightclub.

Details of that conviction have re-emerged as part of a probe by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

Meanwhile, Gaffar was convicted of spitting in a police officer’s face after she had tried to drive away from a house party drunk in 2024.

While being placed in the rear of a police van, she also kicked the police constable on his head.

Dundee care worker struck off for hiding convictions

The SSSC found that Gaffar had failed to disclose her 2019 conviction when applying to register as a care worker in January 2024.

Then, after getting a job as a social care worker in Dundee, she did not inform the industry watchdog that she had been convicted of assaulting a police officer six months later.

She also failed to tell her employer, whose name is redacted in the SSSC report.

Gaffar has now been banned from the sector.

The watchdog’s report said:  “You have been convicted of two violent criminal offences in the space of five years.

Danielle Gaffar.
Danielle Gaffar.

“This demonstrates a disregard for the law, lack of self-control and propensity to violence.

“Your actions resulted in physical, and likely emotional, harm to the victims.”

The SSSC said Gaffar failed to co-operate with its investigation, and the watchdog found there was “little evidence you acknowledge your failings”.

The SSSC said there was a “high risk” of Gaffar repeating her behaviour.

It added: “You have attempted to conceal your wrongdoing by failing to notify the SSSC of your convictions.

“You also failed to notify your employer of your arrest or subsequent conviction whilst under their employment.”

More from News

kilgraston school for sale
What's next for Perthshire boarding school going to auction?
CR0050058 - Gayle Ritchie Story - Perthshire area - Press preview of Enchanted Forest event - Pictures shows scenes from the event --- Faskally Woods, Pitlochry - Wednesday 2nd October 2024 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Enchanted Forest: All we know about Perthshire light show as 2025 theme revealed
Thomas Rattray
Scaffolder battered and robbed holidaymaker in Pitlochry
The Royal Hotel in Dysart
Renovation plans approved for derelict Kirkcaldy hotel
The West Springfield solar farm near Cupar will cover a large area of land
93,000-panel Cupar solar farm bid lodged with Scottish Government
Debbie Farquharson with children Jessica and Ryan at her Edzell cake shed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Angus mum joins cake shed craze as treats sell out
Matt Allan at Lower Largo Beach where there are concerns about pollution.
'Horrified' Fife swimmers still dodging sewage as Kingdom's dirty beach problems linger
Neil McCallum
Perthshire decorator used paint roller in bloody assault on dog walker
Construction of a new health centre is set for approval
Fife Planning Ahead: Lidl construction hours revealed and D-Day for new health centre plans
How the Blairgowrie estate could look.
Blairgowrie housing developer faces tree 'massacre' accusations

Conversation