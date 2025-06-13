Dundee care worker who hid convictions for biting woman and spitting on cop struck off

A Dundee care worker who hid her convictions for biting a woman and spitting on a police officer has been struck off.

Danielle Gaffar was jailed for biting a chunk out of a former friend’s face in a “brutal” nightclub attack.

She was sentenced to 16 months behind bars at Dundee Sheriff Court in 2019 for the attack on Kyra Strachan on the dancefloor of Aura nightclub.

Details of that conviction have re-emerged as part of a probe by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

Meanwhile, Gaffar was convicted of spitting in a police officer’s face after she had tried to drive away from a house party drunk in 2024.

While being placed in the rear of a police van, she also kicked the police constable on his head.

Dundee care worker struck off for hiding convictions

The SSSC found that Gaffar had failed to disclose her 2019 conviction when applying to register as a care worker in January 2024.

Then, after getting a job as a social care worker in Dundee, she did not inform the industry watchdog that she had been convicted of assaulting a police officer six months later.

She also failed to tell her employer, whose name is redacted in the SSSC report.

Gaffar has now been banned from the sector.

The watchdog’s report said: “You have been convicted of two violent criminal offences in the space of five years.

“This demonstrates a disregard for the law, lack of self-control and propensity to violence.

“Your actions resulted in physical, and likely emotional, harm to the victims.”

The SSSC said Gaffar failed to co-operate with its investigation, and the watchdog found there was “little evidence you acknowledge your failings”.

The SSSC said there was a “high risk” of Gaffar repeating her behaviour.

It added: “You have attempted to conceal your wrongdoing by failing to notify the SSSC of your convictions.

“You also failed to notify your employer of your arrest or subsequent conviction whilst under their employment.”