‘No free lunches’ for Angus councillors as ex-Provost criticises committee buffet

Free lunches for councillors will not be returning to Angus.

It comes after Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd criticised a spread set out in advance of an education meeting in Forfar.

Mr Boyd, a former Provost of Angus, said he was surprised to see a sandwich lunch laid out on Tuesday.

“For over 12 years councillors have, quite rightfully, never been given so much as a cup of tea at committee meetings,” said the Independent councillor.

“So to walk into a buffet came as a complete surprise.

“It seemed only the new administration were aware of this.

“We have children in Angus going hungry due to food poverty.

“Yet the council leader is on £50,000 and we know how people reacted to the recent wage rises for councillors.

“So I don’t think it’s too much to ask that councillors buy their own lunch.

“It’s not a good look for members of this committee to be tucking into a free spread before dealing with challenges affecting our schools and families,” said Mr Boyd.

“And it doesn’t matter which department paid for this, it’s the council tax payer who ultimately foots the bill.

“With so many council cuts, this is the first sign of self service rather than serving those who elected them.”

Pay spat with newly elected Angus Provost

Last month, Mr Boyd was involved in a pay spat with new Angus Provost Craig Fotheringham.

The row over the £5,000 wage rise took place during a marathon meeting which was the first under the reign of a new coalition administration since it seized control of the council from the SNP.

However, a council spokesperson said regular provision of sandwiches is not back on the menu for councillors.

“There are no plans to bring back pre-meeting refreshments for elected members and officials,” they said.

“A limited number of sandwiches, tea, coffee, and water were provided for elected members, council officials, and head teachers who had given up their lunch break to travel to and attend a briefing scheduled immediately before the Family, Education and Justice committee.”

Pre-committee food and drink were dropped more than a decade ago by the cash-strapped authority.

Soup and stovies were regularly served when council business was conducted in the evening.

In 2017, a move to shift meetings back to 5pm from their current daytime slots was rejected by councillors.