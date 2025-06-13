‘No free lunches’ for Angus councillors as ex-Provost criticises committee buffet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No free lunches’ for Angus councillors as ex-Provost criticises committee buffet

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd raised questions over a sandwich spread laid on before an education committee meeting in Forfar this week.

By Graham Brown
Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd questioned the sandwich spend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Free lunches for councillors will not be returning to Angus.

It comes after Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd criticised a spread set out in advance of an education meeting in Forfar.

Mr Boyd, a former Provost of Angus, said he was surprised to see a sandwich lunch laid out on Tuesday.

“For over 12 years councillors have, quite rightfully, never been given so much as a cup of tea at committee meetings,” said the Independent councillor.

“So to walk into a buffet came as a complete surprise.

“It seemed only the new administration were aware of this.

“We have children in Angus going hungry due to food poverty.

“Yet the council leader is on £50,000 and we know how people reacted to the recent wage rises for councillors.

“So I don’t think it’s too much to ask that councillors buy their own lunch.

“It’s not a good look for members of this committee to be tucking into a free spread before dealing with challenges affecting our schools and families,” said Mr Boyd.

“And it doesn’t matter which department paid for this, it’s the council tax payer who ultimately foots the bill.

“With so many council cuts, this is the first sign of self service rather than serving those who elected them.”

Pay spat with newly elected Angus Provost

Last month, Mr Boyd was involved in a pay spat with new Angus Provost Craig Fotheringham.

The row over the £5,000 wage rise took place during a marathon meeting which was the first under the reign of a new coalition administration since it seized control of the council from the SNP.

However, a council spokesperson said regular provision of sandwiches is not back on the menu for councillors.

“There are no plans to bring back pre-meeting refreshments for elected members and officials,” they said.

“A limited number of sandwiches, tea, coffee, and water were provided for elected members, council officials, and head teachers who had given up their lunch break to travel to and attend a briefing scheduled immediately before the Family, Education and Justice committee.”

Pre-committee food and drink were dropped more than a decade ago by the cash-strapped authority.

Soup and stovies were regularly served when council business was conducted in the evening.

In 2017, a move to shift meetings back to 5pm from their current daytime slots was rejected by councillors.

Conversation