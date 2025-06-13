Two cars left burnt-out at Camperdown Park in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two cars left burnt-out at Camperdown Park in Dundee

Firefighters were called to a blaze involving one of the cars on Saturday night.

By Andrew Robson
The burnt-out shells opposite the duck pond at Camperdown Park.
The burnt-out cars opposite the duck pond at Camperdown Park. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Two cars have been left burnt-out at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

An Audi estate and a smaller vehicle have been abandoned after separate fires at the beauty spot.

It is understood the Audi may have been set on fire on Saturday night after sitting parked opposite the Camperdown duck pond with flat tyres for several days.

The other vehicle, which is too badly damaged to be able to identify its make, has sat on the grass opposite the pond for a few weeks.

When The Courier visited the park on Thursday afternoon, after being made aware of the cars, there was still a smell of smoke coming from the Audi.

An abandoned Audi was set alight on Saturday night.
An abandoned Audi was set alight on Saturday night. Image: Andrew Robson

Councillor Kevin Keenan, whose Strathmartine ward covers Camperdown, described the fires as “regrettable”.

He said: “There have been quite a number of car fires across the city, and there seems to have been an increase in recent months.

“It’s regrettable – these vehicles may be someone’s pride and joy, yet they’ve been destroyed in acts of vandalism.

Cllr Kevin Keenan.
Councillor Kevin Keenan. Image: Dundee City Council

“That is not to mention the environmental impact of these fires, particularly on a public space like Camperdown.

“It puts off visitors and locals using the space, and it’s not the image we want to be sending.

“It’s important that these cars are cleared when possible, and we all need to look after the parks.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called to tackle the Audi fire late on Saturday night.

The older burnt-out car at Camperdown Park in Dundee.
The smaller burnt-out car at Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image; Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.23pm on Saturday to reports of a vehicle fire at Camperdown Park, Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance, and firefighters worked to extinguish the fire affecting one car.

“There were no reported casualties, and crews left after ensuring the area was safe.”

Dundee City Council and Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

