Two cars left burnt-out at Camperdown Park in Dundee

Two cars have been left burnt-out at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

An Audi estate and a smaller vehicle have been abandoned after separate fires at the beauty spot.

It is understood the Audi may have been set on fire on Saturday night after sitting parked opposite the Camperdown duck pond with flat tyres for several days.

The other vehicle, which is too badly damaged to be able to identify its make, has sat on the grass opposite the pond for a few weeks.

When The Courier visited the park on Thursday afternoon, after being made aware of the cars, there was still a smell of smoke coming from the Audi.

Councillor Kevin Keenan, whose Strathmartine ward covers Camperdown, described the fires as “regrettable”.

He said: “There have been quite a number of car fires across the city, and there seems to have been an increase in recent months.

“It’s regrettable – these vehicles may be someone’s pride and joy, yet they’ve been destroyed in acts of vandalism.

“That is not to mention the environmental impact of these fires, particularly on a public space like Camperdown.

“It puts off visitors and locals using the space, and it’s not the image we want to be sending.

“It’s important that these cars are cleared when possible, and we all need to look after the parks.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called to tackle the Audi fire late on Saturday night.

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.23pm on Saturday to reports of a vehicle fire at Camperdown Park, Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance, and firefighters worked to extinguish the fire affecting one car.

“There were no reported casualties, and crews left after ensuring the area was safe.”

Dundee City Council and Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.