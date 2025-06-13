Stirling gin and whisky distillery approved as multimillion-pound project to create 15 jobs

Plans for a new craft gin and whisky distillery near Bannockburn have been given the go-ahead.

Stirling Council has granted permission for a whisky distillery, cask storage and a gin production building to be built in the walled garden of Auchenbowie House.

The multi-million pound investment is expected to create 15 jobs.

Construction will begin next year, and spirits will start being produced in 2027.

An organic garden, planted within the walled area, will supply botanicals for spirit production.

The plans also include drainage engineering works, the creation of two ponds, and upgrades to vehicular access.

As the distillery will not be open to the public, there will be no visitor attraction elements.

‘Immense potential’ at Auchenbowie distillery

Organic Architects are behind the project on behalf of Auchinbowie Limited, headed up by Chen Li, who is also the director of Auchenbowie Estates.

Bari Reid, director at Organic Architects, said: “Receiving approval for this project is an important milestone, and we’re excited to begin the work of bringing the Auchenbowie walled garden back into use.

“For decades, this area has stood empty and overgrown – but it has immense potential.

“Our design celebrates the character of the site and the rich history of the estate, while also delivering something new and relevant for today.

“The distillery buildings will sit within the garden walls like elegant Victorian greenhouses.

“At the heart of the design is a glass house overlooking a water garden, which doubles as a cooling system for the distillation process.

“It’s a project where sustainability, heritage and craftsmanship come together – and we can’t wait to see it take shape.”

Auchenbowie House dates back to the 15th century and is linked to a descendant of Robert the Bruce.

It was once home to a 17th-century laird who fled the country after a fatal duel.

Scottish poet Robert Burns visited the property in 1787.

Winston Churchill is also thought to have written part of The Great War while staying there.

